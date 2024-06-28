All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special 2024: Best photos showing Yorkshire Dales village Grassington being dressed up as Darrowby for the new Channel 5 series

By Liana Jacob
Published 28th Jun 2024, 14:02 BST
The filming for the All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special has started in the Yorkshire Dales along with Grassington being dressed up as ‘Darrowby’ - here are some of the photos of the work that was done.

All Creatures Great and Small has captured the hearts of millions since it first aired in 2020 and not just from locals and British people but internationally too.

The Channel 5 production crew have been airing a Christmas Special every year and 2024 is no exception.

It has already been confirmed that there will be a sixth season and filming is already under way for the upcoming Christmas episode.

Here are some of the photos depicting the production crew dressing Grassington as ‘Darrowby’ for the Christmas Special.

Horses trotted through Grassington.

1. All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special 2024

Horses trotted through Grassington.Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The crew added the tapes on the windows as Grassington is dressed as Darrowby for the Channel 5 series.

2. All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special 2024

The crew added the tapes on the windows as Grassington is dressed as Darrowby for the Channel 5 series.Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Posters are added to the buildings to depict a 1940s Darrowby.

3. All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special 2024

Posters are added to the buildings to depict a 1940s Darrowby.Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Production crew climbed ladders on the side of buildings as Grassington was transformed.

4. All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special 2024

Production crew climbed ladders on the side of buildings as Grassington was transformed.Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

