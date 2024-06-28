All Creatures Great and Small has captured the hearts of millions since it first aired in 2020 and not just from locals and British people but internationally too.

The Channel 5 production crew have been airing a Christmas Special every year and 2024 is no exception.

It has already been confirmed that there will be a sixth season and filming is already under way for the upcoming Christmas episode.

Here are some of the photos depicting the production crew dressing Grassington as ‘Darrowby’ for the Christmas Special.

Horses trotted through Grassington.

The crew added the tapes on the windows as Grassington is dressed as Darrowby for the Channel 5 series.

Posters are added to the buildings to depict a 1940s Darrowby.