A young actor from South Yorkshire has landed a key role in the All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special, starring alongside Anna Madeley as Mrs Hall and Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the festive episode, which airs on Channel 5 on Monday, December 23, at 9pm, Owen Phillips, 13, from Rotherham, plays Christopher Taylor, a young lad who arrives at the vets’ surgery at Skeldale House with an abandoned fox cub. When Mrs Hall receives news that leaves her reeling with anxiety and fear, she forms a connection with the fox as she struggles to make sense of her newly upturned world.

Owen, who is represented by Articulate Agency, based in West Yorkshire, says he is thrilled to be part of such an iconic series, especially the Christmas special, adding: “It’s been a joy to work with the cast and crew to bring this story to life, and I can’t wait for everyone to see it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One of my best memories on All Creatures Great and Small is when Samuel West came into the break room and we talked about the show and work and his family and his dad. He said, let’s go through our lines together, and he showed me some acting techniques - that was unbelievable.

Christopher Taylor (Owen Phillips) and Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley) with a fox cub in the All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special. Channel 5/Playground

“At the end the director Andy Hay gave a speech about me to the cast when we wrapped. It was very humbling - all the behind-the-scenes staff and my chaperones were amazing.”

Articulate Agency has represented many children on the show to date, including babies playing the part of baby Jimmy Herriot.

It specialises in securing acting roles in TV, film, commercials, and radio, in particular representing children (4-15) and young adults (16-25), working with UK and US casting directors, producers and show runners to secure roles across all TV networks including Netflix, Sky, ITV, Channel the 5 and BBC, and in UK and US film studios including Disney, Universal, and Fox. The Articulate Drama School offers younger clients training in screen acting and accent skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owen’s recent credits include a recurring role as Wes Oldfield in CBBC’s The Dumping Ground, as well as parts in Casualty, Gentleman Jack, and Sherwood. He has also appeared in adverts for brands including Asda.

Christopher Taylor (Owen Phillips) and Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley) in Grassington used for filming Darowby in the All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special. Channel 5/Playground

Stacey Burrows, director of Articulate Agency, says: “Owen attended our drama classes from a young age and has secured acting roles in TV commercials to much-loved dramas. He hasn’t looked back. We are so proud of him and can’t wait to see what 2025 brings for him.”

The Christmas special will also star Nicholas Ralph, Rachel Shenton and Callum Woodhouse. Callum, who plays Tristan Farnon, says that the fox was also a favourite on set during the filming, which took place in June in Grassington, which is used for Darrowby and the exterior of Skeldale House.

“I think we all arranged a time and date for us to meet this fox, because it's not every day that you get to go and hold a little fox in your arms and give him strokes,” he says.