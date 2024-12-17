Channel 5 has released a trailer for the All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special, with the eagerly-anticipated episode airing in Christmas week, on Monday, December 23, at 9pm, on Channel 5 and My5.

The 20-second teaser shows the Skeldale House family preparing for the festivities when news arrives that will rock the world of housekeeper Mrs Hall, played by Anna Madeley.

“It’s a horrendous time for Mrs Hall,” says Anna, adding: “I think the show emphasises that it’s the people who matter most. When I think of Mrs Hall’s storyline, for example, there’s an element of loneliness in her suffering because no one can face the pain for her.”

The message of the Christmas episode, says Nicholas Ralph, who plays James Herriot, is being with the people you love. “That's what I'm looking forward to anyway, and that's what I look forward to every year, going back and seeing friends and family - that's the highlight, always.”

Nicholas Ralph (james), Rachel Shenton (Helen) and Callum Woodhouse in the All Creatures Christmas Special. Callum is busy rehearsing for a play until Christmas Eve. Image: C5/Playground

Nicholas says that he usually watches the Christmas Special with family in Scotland, although the preview interviews sometimes keep him and other cast members busy.

“A couple of years we've done press, you know, we've been on Lorraine Kelly or something on the 23rd, so I've missed it airing. But then, as soon as I go back, my folks are like, ‘Right, Nicholas, is it the Christmas episode night tonight?’”

Callum Woodhouse, who plays Tristan Farnon, also likes to sit down with family to watch the All Creatures Christmas Special, although this year, he is in London rehearsing a play up until the 24th.

“They'll probably get me to watch it again with them, because they always watch the episode multiple times, especially when it's airing - they'll watch it at 9pm on Channel 5 and then at 10 o’clock they switch over to Channel 5+1 and immediately watch the episode again. It's really sweet.”

Tony Pitts as Mr Alderson with baby Jimmy (Otta and Sullivan Pearson).

Channel 5 has released news about what to expect in the Christmas episode, which will also feature Rachel Shenton as Helen Herriot and Samuel West as Siegfried - plus an appearance by veteran Bradford-born actor Duncan Preston.

As the episode is called All God’s Creatures, viewers can expect to see a variety of animals also featuring. It might also solve the mystery of Mrs Hall’s visit to Skipton, with Anna Madeley spotted getting off a vintage bus there back in June.

Channel 5 says: “Skeldale House prepares for Christmas – and Jimmy’s first birthday – without the usual festive treats available. Mrs Hall has figured out how to deliver the ideal Christmas, but when her world is rocked by a worrying news bulletin, the Skeldale family do their best to support her. A young boy arrives at the surgery with an abandoned fox cub and Mrs Hall can’t help feeling a connection with the animal.”

Series six of All Creatures Great and Small has already been commissioned and filming is expected to begin next February, as in previous years, on location in the Yorkshire Dales.