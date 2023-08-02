The All Creatures Great and Small reboot has been a resounding success, bringing in a huge number of viewers both in the UK and across the pond in the US.

The success of the show has led to many searching out the original series, which was first broadcast on the BBC in 1978 and ran for seven series, with three Christmas specials. The show was – as it is now – based on the books of the legendary vet Alf Wright, who wrote under the name of James Herriot.

Set across the stunning Yorkshire Dales, the show begins in the mid-1930s and stars Christopher Timothy as James Herriot and Robert Hardy as Siegfried Farnon as the proprietor of the Skeldale House surgery, which was based on Donald Sinclair.

Peter Davison starred as Siegfried’s little brother Tristan, who was based on Brian Sinclair, while Helen, Herriot’s wife, was played by Carol Drinkwater in the earlier series, but was later replaced by Lynda bellingham.

All Creatures Great and Small, L-R: Robert Hardy, Christopher Timothy and Peter Davison

The series had two runs, first between 1978 and 1980, for three series, and then again btween 1988 and 1990, when it ran for four series.

How can I watch the original series of All Creatures Great and Small?

Despite being broadcast originally by the BBC, the series is available to watch via a subscription to BritBox, which is now found on ITVx. BritBox is an online digital subscription service which was launched jointly between BBC Studios and ITV, where many of the classic British TV shows can be found.

ITVx can be viewed online and on a smart TV or with a digital set top box. A BritBox subscription can also be bought through Amazon Prime, allowing users to watch BritBox shows on their Amazon Prime app or account.

How much does BritBox cost?

BritBox is currently offering a seven-day free trial for new members, but with almost 100 hours of All Creatures Great and Small available on the platform, you may struggle to get through it all in just a week. The subscription costs £5.99 a month or £59.99 for a year in the UK.

Can I watch BritBox in the US and Canada?