With series five of the popular period vet drama soon to launch on Channel 5, these are some of the photos that fans from across the world (as well as from Yorkshire) have taken on their visits and tours in search of All Creatures – and villages, dales, films crews and cast – Great and Small.

As the new series has not yet launched, no one wants to show any spoilers, but the fans here do share their insight and their appreciation for the locations, the cast, the supporting artists, the animals and the production team that makes it all happen.

Read the fans’ stories of their encounters with All Creatures Great and Small cast and locations here

Together, the fans continue to create a wonderful record of the making and the setting – and the fun – behind the brilliant Yorkshire-based Channel 5 adaptation of James Herriot's books, All Creatures Great and Small.

Nicholas Ralph on location in Grassington Floor runner Lili Brewin and Nicholas Ralph in Grassington in February this year, captured by Ros Clarke, from Stirton, near Skipton, who has been photographing the cast, crew, supporting artists and animals since series one, a tribute to the stars and production team members.

Grassington filming at night by Claire Simpkin Crew on location at Grassington earlier this year, taken by Claire Simpkin, of Moorside Farm Holiday Cottage, which is three miles away.

Melanie Tönnies from Berlin in Grassington in April 2023 Melanie Tönnies, from Berlin, visited the Dales in April, 2023. She says: "I love that the entire cast is so brilliant. The addition of Mrs Hall as a main character is perfect because we have a balance between strong male and strong female characters."