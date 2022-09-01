Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hot on the heels of announcing the September launch date and time of All Creatures Great & Small Series Three, Channel 5 has released a trailer showing intriguing glimpses of the wedding between James Herriot and Helen Alderson, as well as their life as newlyweds at Skeldale House.

The popular TV remake based on the James Herriot books, set in the Yorkshire Dales from the 1930s, will return for a third series on Thursday, September 15 at 9pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The broadcaster has revealed that it will begin in spring 1939 as James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph) and Helen Alderson (Rachel Shenton) prepare to walk down the aisle.

James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph) & Helen Alderson (Rachel Shenton) begin their life as newlyweds.

New information about storylines has also been released, suggesting that James will feel torn between his personal and professional life after Siegfried - tactful as ever - reminds him of his responsibilities as he prepares for his honeymoon.

It seems that there will be a few twists and turns to come before the wedding itself, too.

In this new series, Helen will face the challenges of letting go of her old life on her family farm with her father (Tony Pitts) and sister Jenny (Imogen Clawson) and finding her new place within Skeldale House.

James will take a new stake in the vets surgery in Darrowby and, while his scheme to participate in the Government’s practice to test for tuberculosis in cattle will expand the practice, it could put him at odds with local farmers.

From All Creatures Great and Small: Series 3 - Episode 1 (Behind The Scenes), at Skeldale House.

Tristan (Callum Woodhouse) is now a qualified vet, but is still seeking to win big brother Siegfried’s approval.

Meanwhile, Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley) may be ready for love, and Mrs Pumphrey (Patricia Hodge) returns with her pampered Pekingese Tricki-Woo (a most welcome reprise for canine actor Derek).

There will be darker storlines with WWII on the horizon as Siegfried Farnon, played by Samuel West, has to contend with painful memories of his own experiences during the First World War, when he served in combat with the Army Veterinary Corps.

Never out of print, the series of books by Alf Wight have become a global cultural phenomenon with devoted fans around the world.

All Creatures Great and Small made a critically acclaimed debut on Channel 5 in 2020, with the first series consolidating at 4.7M viewers. Series 2 also consisted of six episodes, plus a Christmas Special, and it is expected that Series 3 will take the same format.

Also returning for series three is lead writer and executive producer Ben Vanstone (The Last Kingdom), and returning writer Chloë Mi Lin Ewart, who has written episodes two and four. Karim Khan has joined the writing team for episode five which is his first television writing credit, and Jamie Crichton has written the script for episode six. Brian Percival (Downton Abbey) remains lead director and executive producer.

The production has received funding and support from Screen Yorkshire. PBS Masterpiece, which hosts the series in the US, has revealed that it will air on Masterpiece in the US from January 8, 2023.