Victory in Europe is declared and peace is now more than a faint dream for the inhabitants of Darrowby. Yes, time has moved on three and a half years to May 1945, and a great deal has changed.

To recap, James juggles vet work with family life, and with his vet partner Siegfried, whose behaviour - bringing women and ponies back to Skeldale - is erratic and worrying.

Tristan returns from Italy, quickly assesses the situation and decides that it is time to call in the troops - as in Mrs Hall, who has been living in Sunderland with her son, Edward, helping to look after her granddaughter. So off they go (actually to Beamish) to find her.

Helen has gone back to her family farm Heston Grange with James (who is there when he can be), and with young Jimmy and Rosie, but living with Dad again is another challenging situation (although Richard Alderson does read The Yorkshire Post, so he does actually know what he’s talking about at least some of the time).

Back on the job, and James visits Archie Tredwell’s farm to help with a difficult lambing, with young Jimmy and his little vet’s bag in tow. But sheepdog Fly has a nasty fall, and Archie tells of a big stray dog that’s been seen around the area, known to the locals as the ‘Barghest’.

Sheep go astray and, when the vets are on the hilltops looking for them, James gives Siegfried a dose of home truths. The situation cannot continue ...

That’s enough. We will not spoil the magic any more for those who have not yet seen the first episode of series six - but, suffice it to say that there is one important word – one name – called out on a railway platform, and that is sure to bring major excitement to those who long to see a certain vet and housekeeper get closer. But we know nothing really, we promise.

Meanwhile, here are some of our favourite images from All Creatures Great and Small S6 Ep 1, featuring James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph), Helen Herriot (Rachel Shenton), Tristan Farnon (Callum Woodhouse), Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley), Siegfried Farnon (Samuel West), and more of the wonderful cast and supporting artists.

The new series of All Creatures Great and Small airs on Channel 5 on Thursdays at 9pm, and on My5.

Nothing to see here ... What the heck is happening here? Jimmy Herriot (Thomas Riches), Lucy-Jo Hudson as Susan and Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon.

Still nothing to see here ... It's not every morning you wake up to find a pony in the bath tub. Having seen the episode, we are still not quite sure that this is properly explained. Maybe some things are best left unsaid.

Time has moved on Meanwhile, up in Sunderland, Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley) has been supporting her son Edward (Conor Deane) and her granddaughter. Because someone has to hold it all together and be the grown-up when there's a war on.