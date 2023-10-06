All Creatures Great and Small has returned to Channel 5 and series 4 has already garnered a lot of attention from viewers - but what are the two things fans miss about the show? Below is a list of reactions to the first episode set in the Yorkshire Dales.

The Channel 5 show, based on the memoirs of Yorkshire vet Alf Wight, also known by his pen name James Herriot, is back on full form for its fourth season starring Nicholas Ralph (James Herriot), Rachel Shenton (Helen), Samuel West (Siegfried Farnon) and Anna Madeley (Mrs Audrey Hall).

The series is filmed in the Yorkshire Dales and features various local businesses including Grassington bookshop The Stripey Badger, The Devonshire pub and a pub in Hardraw the Green Dragon Inn.

Series four is set in spring of 1940 and a change is to come for everyone in Skeldale House; James and Helen wonder when the time is right to start a family, not knowing whether or not James will be called up to serve in the RAF.

The main cast of ACGAS series 4. (Pic credit: Channel 5)

Tristan’s absence is felt by Siegfried who tries to hold the growing household, and himself, together as he makes it through the new normal.

Mrs Hall and Helen’s friendship flourishes as they look to the future, and new trainee veterinary student Richard Carmody’s arrival stirs up complications in the house.

Fans react to the first episode.

**Warning: spoilers ahead**

Fans react to first episode of All Creatures Great and Small series 4

Viewers took to social media to express their thoughts on the new series.

“I wonder how long it will take his housekeeper to realise Siegfried loves her.” - Carol Staples

“Enjoyed tonight's episode.” - Mary Gooding Collett

“It was very good.” - Christine Ascott-French

“So glad this is back.” - Jackie Smith

“Oh dear. What have they done with the title sequence....and since when did Darrowby have a slum?? It's turned into a veterinary version of call the midwife! This said: it's still ACG&S, will keep watching!” - Dan O'Mahony

“Fantastic program tonight.” - Lucy Smith

“Not a patch on the 80’s version.” - Karl Tebb

“When life in this country was so simple, a real feel good programme” - Bernard John Armstrong

“The original is far better.” - John Owen

“Not as good as the original series.” - Caroline Ann Adams

“Once again wonderful. We miss Tristan but everyone else holds the fort well. So glad that the Wesley story was changed to give it a happy ending. Don’t think I could have borne it if it had followed the book in this instance. The young actor who played Wesley was heartbreaking.” - Catherine Queen

“Welcome back, you were missed; Series 4 will have a twist; Here's hoping someone ELSE gets kissed. A fierce vet with a heart so kind, is the proper gent we have in mind.” - S.L. Benjamin

“Loved it tonight.” - Jeanette Palmer

“Just watched All Creatures! Absolutely brilliant!” - Pete Purdy

“It was terrific. Loved the story of the boy getting a second chance and the perseverance of James. Something we need to see more of in society.” - Tweedteacher

“Thank you again, wonderful programme, big lump in my throat!” - Daphne J Hughes

“Perfect first episode for series 4 can't wait for the rest. Missing Tristan though.” - Olivia McKenna

“All Creatures Great and Small is a balm to the soul. So happy to see it back - I do hope Tristan will be back.” - Sarah Brown

“Loved it but what happened to the gorgeous credits there used to be?” - Allyson Mary Weaver

“Outstanding.” - John Campbell

“A wonderful start to the series.” - Carole Vale

“What a wonderful start to the new series! And things turned out a lot nicer for Wes than in the books, too!” - Jim Anuth

“Great episode; so great to have them back!” - Sarah Louisa Collins

“I've just watched it this morning. It's a lovely programme, I'm glad it's back.” - Sally Dagger

“Hmmm. Bit ott with the period stuff for me. Looked as though everyone had walked off a 1940’s knitting pattern. Lonely farmer was so authentic and touching.” - Pat Field

“Great to have @AllCreaturesTV back. A superb first episode [Samuel West] and team. Acting and script are excellent. Many congrats to Wesley too.. what a future he could have.” - Linda Evans

“It’s such a treat to have All Creatures Great And Small back … and that scenery!! It’s also great to see @AnnaMadeley ’s story developing. This is going to be a great series.” - Stephan Matthews

“I enjoyed tonight's episode so much. Was looking forward to it and was not disappointed. Great cast. It's like having old friends back and it's great seeing the countryside.” - Marjorie Jones

“Loved watching this tonight, such great memories as a child watching this.” - Rachel Terry

“Love it, love it. I’m also watching again the original series on Drama late afternoons. Can’t get enough of it & I’m a southerner who really wants to visit Yorkshire. I did go in the 90’s to York & Harrogate but not the villages & countryside . One day hopefully.” - Irene Cambers

“Love the show tonight.” - Hilary McNally

