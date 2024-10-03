Tonight’s episode of All Creatures Great and Small on Channel 5 sees the eagerly awaited return of Tristan Farnon, played by Callum Woodhouse.

Woodhouse was absent for series four and fans will be delighted to see Tristan, younger brother of Siegfried Farnon, played by Samuel West, arrive in Darrowby following a surprise telegram.

The episode is entitled The Homecoming and Channel 5 has released the followed details and a clip, showing James’s parents arriving in Darrowby:

“It’s Jimmy’s Christening Day and everyone is determined to make it special. Helen and Mrs Hall busily prepare to host James’s parents and Siegfried is writing his godparenting speech. James’s parents are thrilled to see baby Jimmy, but Helen isn’t sure how to take some of Hannah Herriot’s comments.

Reunited: L-R:- Tristan Farnon CALLUM WOODHOUSE & Siegfried Farnon SAMUEL WEST

“Siegfried is unimpressed when called up to Biggins farm to look at a goat. Biggins is a tricky client whose farm presents as many challenges as the client himself.

“Siegfried receives a surprise telegram from Tristan announcing he’s coming home. Thrilled at the thought of having his brother back home safely, but with no further details as to what’s happened, Siegfried makes a promise to himself which he is going to struggle to keep.

“James is volunteered to help Mrs Hanley’s poodle who is oddly too attached to her toy, which helps Hannah and Helen find common ground.

“Meanwhile, Siegfried’s promise is already under threat as Tristan unknowingly hijacks the day and drags everyone to the Drovers after the service, telling a rapt audience about his hi-jinks in Cairo. When Siegfried confronts Farmer Biggins over his treatment of a sick goat, it’s not just Biggins he loses his temper with.

James's parents also return for the christening.

“When Tristan helps Siegfried to teach Biggins an important lesson, the brothers rekindle their familiar dynamic.”

Channel 5 earlier shed light on the return of Tristan, saying: “Siegfried is keen to have everyone back, but Tristan’s surprise return won't be quite as straightforward as he hoped.”

Anna Madeley, who plays Mrs Hall, and Samuel West, said they were pleased to see Callum Woodhouse back in the All Creatures fold.

“It's fabulous having Callum back on set,” said Anna at a small press conference to anticipate the launch of the new series of the Channel 5 adaptation, made by Playground and based on the bestselling books of James Herriot, real-life Thirsk vet Alf Wight.

“We missed him, and he always knows what's the best thing to eat on the lunch menu. I always took my advice from him.”

Samuel said he welcomed Callum’s movie insight. “He has an encyclopaedic knowledge of everything. And it’s great having Tris back – it’s a strain on the war rations,” said Anna, while Samuel added: “The potatoes are going down fast.”

Fans will be relieved to know that, after the end of this series, they can expect another series next year. Channel 5 announced the double commission of series 5 and 6 back in February.

It said that the critically-acclaimed adaptation, first launched in 2020, will return for two series consisting of six episodes (6 x 60”) each plus Christmas Specials.