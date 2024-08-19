All Creatures Great and Small Series 5: Channel 5 releases first look images for the new season which launches this autumn - with Callum Woodhouse and Nicholas Ralph
One image shows James Herriot actor Nicholas Ralph wearing his RAF uniform, indicating that we find James back on duty, having signed up in series 4 - the last Christmas episode saw him return to Darrowby just after the birth of baby Jimmy.
Another image depicts James and Helen, who is holding baby Jimmy, smartly dressed and posing outside church with the vicar and family and friends, including James’s parents - clearly a christening (and many fans will welcome the chance to see James’s parents return to see the baby).
The third image shows Siegfried (Samuel West) with younger brother Tristan (Callum Woodhouse), confirming to delighted fans that Woodhouse is indeed back, following an absence for series four.
It was in February that Channel 5 announced the double commission of series 5 and 6 of its hit series based on best-selling author James Herriot’s beloved collection of stories.
The critically acclaimed adaptation from BAFTA and Golden Globe-winning production company Playground, it said, will return in the autumn for two series consisting of six episodes plus Christmas Specials.
Channel 5 also announced then that returning to the ensemble during Series 5 would be Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon, and fans have confirmed that they have spotted the actor on set during filming in the Dales over the spring and early summer. The Christmas episode was filmed at the end of June (on an extremely warm day, yet again).
All Creatures Great and Small has become a staple in the Channel 5 schedule, continuing to be the channel’s most popular series.
Series 4, which aired from October 2023, saw 4.4 million viewers tune in across the series run, and the series grew its audience share further.
Returning for the fifth series is Nicholas Ralph as vet James Herriot, and Samuel West as Darrowby head vet Siegfried Farnon. Anna Madeley returns as the matriarch of Skeldale House, Mrs Hall, along with Rachel Shenton as Helen Herriot. James Anthony-Rose also reappears as Richard Carmody, as does Patricia Hodge as Mrs Pumphrey, owner of adored pampered Pekingese Tricki.
Tristan Farnon, Siegfried’s mischievous brother, has been serving in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps, when he makes an unexpected return later in the series.
Also returning for series five are writers Debbie O’Malley (Payback, The Guilty) who will write episodes 1 and 6, and Maxine Alderton (All Creatures Great and Small, Doctor Who) who will write episodes 2 and 4, and both will serve as Associate Producers on series 5.
They are joined by writers Matt Evans (Phoenix Rise, A Town Called Malice) who will write episode 3, and Robin French (Cuckoo, The Great), who will write episode 5.
Brian Percival (All Creatures Great and Small, Dark Angel) returns as Lead Director and Executive Producer of Episodes 1 and 2, Stewart Svaasand (Tin Star, Outlander) returns to direct episodes 3 and 4, and Andy Hay (All Creatures Great and Small, The Last Kingdom) will direct Episodes 5, 6 and the Christmas Special. Yvonne Francas (The Syndicate, Our Girl) also returns as Producer.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.