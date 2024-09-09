All Creatures Great and Small Series 5: It’s great to have Callum Woodhouse back as Tristan, say Nicholas Ralph, Samuel West, Anna Madeley and Rachel Shenton as new plotlines teased
“I think the show missed Tristan and we really missed Callum,” said James Herriot actor Nicholas Ralph. The return of the popular character, and the actor who plays him, brought “a real boost to the show” and to everybody on set, he said, adding: “And James and Tristan, we've got a wonderful relationship as well, so we had some fun scenes to do later in the series.”
Rachel Shenton, who plays Helen Herriot, said: “He came back and it was like he'd never been away.”
Anna Madeley, who plays Mrs Hall, and Samuel West, who plays Siegfried Farnon, also said they were pleased to see Callum back in the All Creatures fold. “It's fabulous having Callum back on set,” Anna told a small press conference that included The Yorkshire Post.
“We missed him, and he always knows what's the best thing to eat on the lunch menu.”
Samuel said he enoyed Callum’s extensive film knowledge, and noted that rations were diminishing at Skedale House, quipping: “The potatoes are going down fast.”
Callum Woodhouse, who was absent for series four, has revealed that it was always the plan for him to return as Tristan, although he had enjoyed time away working on other projects. He admitted he did have a slight worry about coming back.
“It was slightly daunting in the sense of, ‘Is it going to feel weird? Am I going to feel a bit out of the loop?’, but my first day back was a full day in The Drovers, which is probably the best place to film Tristan’s first scenes back.”
Tristan is expected back in Darrowby in episode three, and Channel 5 has also shed light on a few series five storylines, revealing: “Siegfried is keen to have everyone back, but Tristan’s surprise return won't be quite as straightforward as he hoped.”
Teasing the first episode, the broadcaster says: “It is Spring 1941 and we return to Darrowby to find young baby Jimmy keeping our favourite Skeldale House family on their toes.
Helen is getting the hang of motherhood with James away at RAF Abingdon, Mrs Hall and Siegfried are enjoying having a little one around and Carmody is now part of the furniture.
“With World War II now fully underway, Siegfried is taking up the slack at the surgery, Mrs Hall and Helen are considering their contribution within the community, and Carmody is eager to step up.”
Episode one also sees James and his RAF crew prepare for an important training flight, but all does not go according to plan. In animal news, there is a cat, Frisk, who keeps “dying”, and Carmody’s new surgery triage system lands him in hot water.
Based on the popular collection of stories by James Herriot, series five and next year’s series six of All Creatures Great and Small, the critically-acclaimed adaptation launched in 2020 by BAFTA-winning production company Playground, will consist of six episodes (6 x 60”) each plus Christmas Specials.
The new series of All Creatures Great and Small will air on Thursday, September 19, at 9pm.
