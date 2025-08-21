Channel 5 has released first-look images for the upcoming sixth series of All Creatures Great and Small, giving fans a glimpse into possible new storylines as new cast members are revealed to star in the award-winning TV period drama series filmed in the Yorkshire Dales.

The pictures offer an intriguing insight into what lies in store for young family man and vet James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph), his wife, Helen (Rachel Shenton) and the inhabitants of Skeldale House - but they pose at least as many questions as they answer.

For example, who is Susan (new cast member Lucy-Jo Hudson), and why do she and Siegfried appear to be in a dishevelled state in the living room of Skeldale House?

Also, why is Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley) waiting at the railway station with a suitcase?

Imogen Clawson as Jenny Alderson, Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot, Rachel Shenton as Helen Herriot, Tony Pitts as Richard Alderson, with two new child actors playing Jimmy and Rose Herriot. Picture: Channel 5/Helen Williams.

And why does Tristan Farnon (Callum Woodhouse) seem rather pensive as he sits alone on a wall?

Following much speculation from fans, Channel 5 has confirmed that series six will leap forward in time to 1945 and the end of the war, saying: “We arrive back in Darrowby to veterinary advancements, expanded families, and new faces as they all look ahead to a brighter and more peaceful future.

“This series will see Herriot’s wonderful characters navigating the opportunities that a new world brings, a host of animals great and small, and of course, each other.”

Samuel West, it confirms, is back as James’s fellow vet and business partner Siegfried Farnon. Tristan is apparently still serving with the Royal Army Veterinary Corps, and Patricia Hodge returns as the elegantly fabulous Mrs Pumphrey, joined by her cherished Pekingese, Tricki.

Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon and Lucy- Jo Hudson as Susan. Picture: Channel 5/Helen Williams.

Also featuring are Tony Pitts as Helen’s father, Richard Alderson, and Imogen Clawson as her younger sister, Jenny.

Channel 5 has revealed that joining the cast for this new chapter, along with Lucy-Jo Hudson (Hollyoaks, Wild at Heart), will be Gaia Wise (The Dead of Winter, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim – and daughter of esteemed actors Emma Thompson and Greg Wise). Also appearing will be Jonathan Hyde (The Brutalist, Titanic), Philip Martin Brown (Waterloo Road, Tinker, Taylor, Soldier, Spy), and Chris Gascoyne (The Feud, Patience).

Familiar faces returning as guest cast included Mollie Winnard, Conor Deane, Cat Simmons and Lamin Touray.

Series five ended on Christmas Day 1941, when Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley) finally received the news she had been praying for - a phone call from her son, Edward, telling her that he was injured but safe, and in a hospital in Singapore, following the sinking of his ship, the HMS Repulse.

Anna Madeley as Mrs Audrey Hall. Picture: Channel 5/Helen Williams.

The time leap to 1945 will mean that little Jimmy will be four or five, and his sister Rose will be two or three years old. These details appeared to be confirmed by an image released by Channel 5. The real James Herriot, Thirsk vet Alf Wight, had two children, Jim and Rosie. The Channel 5 series, made by Playground, has their blessing and they advise on scripts.

Filming took place between March and June in Grassington, with Nicholas Ralph, Anna Madeley, Samuel West and Callum Woodhouse all interacting with fans in-between takes, smiling and posing for photos.

However, missing for much of the location filming was Rachel Shenton, who gave birth to her first child on April 9. Clearly, she will still feature prominently in series six.

Fans also spotted All Creatures filming in Arncliffe over the summer, including, in May, a gathering there with Siegfried standing awkwardly in front of Mrs Hall, leading to more speculation as to which direction their relationship might be taking for series six.

Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon. Picture: Channel 5/Helen Williams.

All Creatures Great and Small has become a star staple in the Channel 5 schedule.

Channel 5 confirms that the new series will consist of six episodes (6 x 60 minutes), plus a Christmas Special. As yet there is no news as to when series six will air, but it is certainly this autumn in the UK on Channel 5. In the US, MASTERPIECE on PBS will air the new season in early 2026.

The writers include Ben Vanstone, Neil Jones, Karim Khan, Robin French, Nessah Muthy, Nick Leather, and Damian Wayling. Directing duties are shared by Brian Percival (episodes 1 and 4), Stewart Svaasand (Episodes 2 and 3), and Andy Hay (Episodes 5, 6 and 7 – Christmas Special). Yvonne Francas returns as Producer.

The main cast actors have themselves been teasing storylines over the summer with their social media posts and snaps. In June Samuel West posted a picture of himself wearing a dressing gown, cuddled up on what looked like a bed with Callum Woodhouse and Nicholas Ralph, adding the comment: “It’s always nice to have someone to tuck you up @ annamadeley”

At the end of March, Callum Woodhouse posted a picture of Nicholas Ralph amid moorland on what looked to be high up in the Yorkshire Dales.

The actors have clearly been enjoying the warm weather, with Callum Woodhouse later posting a picture of Nicholas Ralph and Samuel West dining al fresco outside a restaurant in Harrogate.

Gaia Wise as Charlotte Beauvoir. Picture: Channel 5/Helen Williams.

In anticipation of series six, on August 11, Channel 5 started re-airing all episodes of All Creatures Great and Small at 4pm every weekday.

The first series premiered in the UK on Channel 5 on September 1, 2020, to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the publication of the first book in the James Herriot series. The third series aired from September 15, 2022, the fourth series from October 5, 2023, and the fifth series began from September 19, 2024.

The series is inspired by Herriot’s timeless books, which have sold over 60 million copies globally and remain a cherished part of literary and television heritage.