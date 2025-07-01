Filming has wrapped in the Yorkshire Dales for the sixth season of All Creatures Great and Small, with Rachel Shenton thanking her co-stars as she shared behind-the-scenes photos of her pregnancy bump and of her baby boy.

“That’s a wrap on season 6 of #ACGAS,” she wrote today on Instagram. “A very special (and very different) one for me, with the arrival of my baby boy.

“So glad I could sneak back at the end and introduce him to everyone. Shout out to the loveliest production, crew and cast for making it easier. Especially Anna Madeley.”

She ended her post with “#ACGAS … You’re the best!” and the hashtag #hidethebump.

Rachel Shenton filming in Grassington in 2024. There are very few fans photos of Rachel Shenton for series 6 as she has been busy having her baby boy. Picture: @allcreaturesfans

Rachel also shared several photos and short videos of the cast and crew behind the scenes on location in the Dales, and at the North Yorkshire studios. One image shows Nicholas Ralph, who plays James Herriot, holding the baby.

As filming has been drawing to a close, her co-stars have also been taking to social media to share their images, sometimes with enigmatic comments.

Samuel West, on his X account, last week posted a photo of himself, wearing pyjamas and a dressing gown, with Nicholas Ralph and Callum Woodhouse (also in pyjamas) curled up together, on a bed, with the comment: “Photo by Mrs Hall. She tucked us up in bed.”

Meanwhile, Callum Woodhouse has shared the news that he will be starring in the upcoming World War Two horror film, Monster Island, saying: “Ferocious mythological creature, the Orang Ikan, hunts a Japanese soldier and British POW after they find themselves stranded on a desert island during World War II. Starring Dean Fujioka and Callum Woodhouse, MONSTER ISLAND premieres July 25 on Shudder."

Callum Woodhouse and Nicholas Ralph in Grassington in April this year. Photo: @allcreaturesfans

It was in February this year that the All Creatures Great and Small cast and crew returned to the Yorkshire Dales and to the village of Grassington - which stands in for Darrowby - to film scenes for series six.

Season after season, the filming has been drawing in crowds in increasing numbers to watch the production at work.

On location, stars including Nicholas and Callum Woodhouse (Tristan Farnon), plus Anna Madeley (Mrs Hall) and Samuel West (Siegfried Farnon) delighted the many fans who turned out to watch by happily chatting, signing autographs and allowing selfies in-between takes.

Recently, All Creatures Great and Small won Best Drama Series in the TV Choice awards - an accolade voted for by TV viewers.

Anna Madeley in Grassington in April this year. Photo: @allcreaturesfans

Fans on the ground believe that the series will jump forward in time to the end of the war, after spotting noticeboards in Grassington among the props featuring 1945 dates. This means little Jimmy Herriot will be a young boy of four or five, and a sister would be two or three years old.

To mark the start of filming, Masterpiece aired intriguing interviews with the cast about storylines, skirting around an issue that has been exercising fans for several series: will there be romance between Siegfried and Mrs Hall?

Now that series six filming has drawn to a close, fans have been asking two more very important questions: when, exactly, will the season launch on Channel 5 this autumn in the UK (and in the US)?