All Creatures Great and Small stars visit James Herriot's home in North Yorkshire

John Gallery, Ian Ashton, James Dean, Nicholas Ralph, Rachel Shenton, Rosie Page, Kate Pawlett, Neil Jones outside the World of James Herriot in Thirsk

Nicholas Ralph, who plays James Herriot, and Rachel Shenton, who portrays his on-screen wife Helen, visited the World of James Herriot in Thirsk on Monday.

Alfred Wright, who is better known by his pen name James Herriot, lived, worked and wrote his world-famous semi-autobiographical books in the building, which has been converted into a tourist attraction.

He practised in Yorkshire for almost 50 years and a year after his death, in 1995, the practice moved to Skeldale Veterinary Centre in Thirsk where it remains.

The actors, who were in town to film a scene for the Channel 5 show at the Ritz Cinema, were given a guided tour of the former veterinary practice by Mr Wight’s daughter Rosie Page.

Managing Director Ian Ashton said: “It was a real treat to welcome Rachel and Nicholas to the World of James Herriot and to show them the new All Creatures Great and Small exhibition room that we have created to mark the success of the new TV series.”

Centre Manage Kate Pawlett said: “The new All Creatures Great and Small on Channel 5 is bringing a whole new generation into play for the attraction and the area.

“It was wonderful to welcome Rachel and Nicholas to the centre, our visitors on the day were surprised and delighted to see them here too.”

The scene recently filmed in Thirsk will be included in episode six series two, which is due to air in the autumn.

Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis, Samuel West, Anna Madeley, and Callum Woodhouse are all due to return for the second series but their co-star Diana Rigg, who played Mrs Pumphrey, died in September 2020 and Patricia Hodge will take on her role.

Yesterday it was revealed The Yorkshire Vet star Peter Wright, who worked under Mr Wight when he joined his practice in 1982, had left after almost 40 years. Earlier this year, he moved to Grace Lane Vets in Kirkbymoorside, North Yorkshire, so he can continue working with cows and other large farm animals, but he will remain on the Channel 5 documentary.

He said: “Walking out for the last time, knowing that I was no longer going to be part of that practice was a very thought provoking moment really, and I must admit it did bring a lump to my throat.