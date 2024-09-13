All Creatures Great and Small, Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity Race Across the World: TV highlights this week

Here’s some of the television highlights for the week ahead starting tomorrow, Saturday, September 14, including All Creatures Great and Small and Strictly Come Dancing.

Strictly Come Dancing (Saturday 14/09/24, BBC1, 7.20pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman get the new series of Strictly Come Dancing under way with a launch show, and the celebs are no doubt feeling nervous.

All Creatures Great and Small is on next week. The Skeldale family - from left to right, Carmody, Tristan, Mrs Hall and bottom, Helen, James, baby Jimmy and Siegfried. Picture: Helen Williams/Channel 5.

The stars who have signed up this year include comedian Chris McCausland, who is the show’s first blind celebrity. He says: “If anybody out there is thinking – How the hell is he going to do that? – then rest assured that I am thinking exactly the same thing. I don’t dance, I haven’t danced, I can’t dance, I can’t see the dancing I will have to do. What can possibly go wrong? Ok don’t answer that…!”

Also in the running are opera singer and presenter Wynne Evans, singers and actors Toyah Wilcox and Shayne Ward, medic and broadcaster Dr Punam Krishan, TV personalities Tasha Ghouri and Pete Wicks, Olympians Tom Dean and Sam Quek, former footballer Paul Merson, actress Sarah Hadland and DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles.

If you want the ultimate proof that the revived Gladiators is a hit, Fire (aka Olympian Montell Douglas) is also ready to do battle in the ballroom.

Some of her toughest competition may come from two stars who are no strangers to Strictly – JLS singer-turned-farmer JB Gill and EastEnder Jamie Borthwick, who have both won festive specials.

Jamie says: “I had a ball doing the Strictly Christmas special last year, so when I was asked to join for this series it was the easiest yes! This is a fresh challenge and it will be so different to be learning a new dance every week and for the public to have their say. I’m hoping to be Salsa-ing around Albert Square in no time.”

So, he has a decent idea of what he’s letting himself in for, but if any of the celebs did suddenly get a severe case of cold feet when they put on their dancing shoes to film tonight’s launch show, it may help to know that there are probably a few people feeling nervous behind the scenes too.

Although Strictly is marking its 20th birthday this year, the celebrations have been somewhat marred by the scandal surrounding the show, after Amanda Abbington, who competed last year, said she had been bullied by her partner Giovanni Pernice (he denies the allegations). Another dancer, Graziano Di Prima, also left the show following allegations about his behaviour towards his partner, Zara McDermott. (Graziano has since said: “I didn’t deliberately hurt anyone. I’m not a monster. I’m not an abusive man.”)

In the wake of these stories, the BBC has announced that it has introduced welfare producers for both the celebs and the professionals, and that a member of the production team will be in training at all times.

The bosses will no doubt hoping that viewers will still be able to embrace the fun, sparkly side of Strictly, but many fans will be keeping a closer eye on the reactions of the famous faces tonight when we discover who they have been partnered up with.

Judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke are also on hand to give their first impressions.

Nightsleeper (Sunday 15/09/24, BBC One, 9pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

Have you got over the events of Sherwood yet? If the answer is “no”, you’d better sort yourself out quickly because there’s another rollercoaster of a series heading your way.

Nightsleeper is the brainchild of Bafta and RTS Award-winning writer Nick Leather, whose previous projects include The Control Room, Mother’s Day, Moving On and the acclaimed CBBC series Rocket’s Island.

This time he’s come up with a six-part thriller that should appeal to fans of Line of Duty and its ilk. There’s also an unusual approach to the story – like the smash-hit US series 24, it’s been filmed in real time, with each episode depicting an hour in the story.

“I couldn’t be more excited to work with Euston Films and the BBC to drive the engine of this real-time thriller and take our audience along for a ride full of personal intrigue, political manoeuvring and danger,” claims Leather. “By the time dawn breaks at the end of this journey, no-one involved will ever be the same again.”

Heading the cast are Alexandra Roach and Joe Cole. Roach plays Abby Aysgarth, the acting technical director at the National Cyber Security Centre, whose holiday is cut short after a hacker takes control of a sleeper train heading from Glasgow to London. Cole, meanwhile, takes the role of off-duty police officer Joe Road, who happens to be among the passengers.

His supposedly relaxed journey turns into a nightmare, and he finds himself working alongside Abby to save his own life as well as everyone else aboard. But who is responsible for the crime, and how do they always seem to be one step ahead of those on their trail?

“The classic on-screen genre of a runaway train is given a thrilling modern twist by Nick Leather and we find ourselves with a small group of people in a race against time,” say executive producers Kate Harwood and Noemi Spanos, with Gaynor Holmes, Commissioning Editor for BBC Drama, adding: “Nick’s ingenious scripts combine a fantastic premise with a nail-biting plot and characters you will root for. We can’t wait to bring Nightsleeper hurtling on to the BBC – viewers will definitely want to catch it.”

With regular slots at 9pm on Sunday and Monday evenings for the next three weeks, not to mention a berth on the BBC iPlayer (all episodes will be available from 6am this morning), some might suggest that the drama is more reliable than the current rail service…

Sharon Small, James Cosmo, David Threlfall, Alex Ferns and Sharon Rooney are among the superb supporting cast.

“It’s a joy to be able to write for this cast of some of the finest acting talent in the UK today,” states a thrilled Leather. “Our train is a real rollercoaster, a white-knuckle trip through the heart of Britain, and I’m delighted to have them join us for the ride.”

So, get your bags packed and jump on board for what promises to be one of the most enthralling dramas of the year – don’t expect a trolley service, but you will have knuckles throughout.

My Mum, Your Dad (Monday 16/09/2024, ITV1, 9pm)

Words by Richard Jones

The ‘middle-aged Love Island’ is back for a second series, but the cat appears to be out of the bag.

During the first run of My Mum, Your Dad, neither the parents nor their grown-up kids quite seemed to know what was going to happen.

The parents were told they were being watched by a team of relationship experts who would be choosing who they’d go on dates with. Little did they know it was their own children.

But now the tables have been turned. The parents now know all about what’s happening in the show and have a button which enables them to switch off transmission. While they have an element of control, their kids are left imagine what’s occurring when the live stream pauses.

The parents also now have the option of going to ‘the snug’, for some time away from their housemates.

Last year’s heartwarming and emotional first run was a massive hit with viewers and critics alike, with couples like Roger and Janey, Elliott and Sharon, and Paul and Natalie, dipping their toes into the dating pool.

Host Davina McCall thinks she know why it struck a chord with the public.

She says: “We are the first of the new generation of midlifers because we were at illegal raves taking drugs way before any of you!

“We’re pioneers. We were naughty. We were fun. We were outrageous. And then we had kids, we settled down. We were good people for 18 years, and then [when your kids reached 18] you’re thinking ‘right! Let’s go again!’”

This year’s cast includes Christian and his son Lucas, David and his daughter Tiana, Maria and her daughter Livia, Andy and his daughter Issy, Clare and her daughter Aimee, Vicky and her daughter Angharad, Jenny and her son Malachi, Danny and his son Ellis.

In tonight’s opener, the nervous parents are dropped off at the doors of the retreat (a Sussex mansion) by their kids, who all meet at the nearby ‘bunker’ (a plush farmhouse).

Davina asks the kids to choose who their parents will have their first date with, with promising connections made, embarrassing moments for the kids, and revealing conversations about past relationships.

The series then continues this week, with one mum revealing the reason for her marriage breakdown, and a dad causing a stir as he gets to know the mums with speed dating.

Plus, the kids choose who their parents will spend extra one-on-one time with, before they take part in a self-reflection workshop, and go on a pottery dates.

Unlike most reality/game shows on TV, there is no monetary prize on offer in My Mum, Your Dad, only their children’s blessings.

And, as we saw in the first series, there is also the opportunity for the parents (and kids) to rediscover who they are and find excitement and optimism for the future.

“We like to call it a relationship show instead of a dating show,” Davina adds.

“We’re also watching the relationships between parent and child, because obviously, the parents know that their kids are watching. It creates a really nice trust.”

M&S: Dress the Nation (Tuesday 17/09/24, ITV1, 8pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

Clearly TV executives think we like nothing better than watching people go head-to-head in competitions – our schedules are full of such shows.

And maybe they’re right. Ratings for the likes of Celebrity MasterChef and Cooking with the Stars (which ended recently) are consistently high, as are those for the Great British Bake Off and its spin-offs. And, despite all its behind-the-scenes issues, Strictly Come Dancing is returning – you can bet millions upon millions will be hooked once the contest begins in earnest.

They are, of course, just a few examples of the many contest-based programmes on TV, and they’re all well-established formats. But now, another is being added to the list. Over the course of six episodes, M&S: Dress the Nation will follow the progress of 10 candidates as they fight for a spot on the company’s in-house design team based in Paddington, London.

“The UK has some of the best emerging design talent in the world and we want to meet them,” claims Anna Braithwaite, M&S Marketing Director – Clothing & Home. “We’re on the look-out for the next generation of designers who can be part of our journey to evolve M&S’ style credentials and design original products that not only appeal to our existing customers but also turns the heads of those who may not have previously considered us.

“We know viewers loved the behind-the-scenes look at how we deliver Christmas for our customers, so we’re very excited to lift the lid on our Clothing & Home design process for the first time with this brand-new show format. It’s going to be fast-paced, creative, and fun – and for the winning candidate a rare opportunity to work alongside some of the best in the business to design collections that will be worn by thousands.”

M&S’s bosses have been keen to point out that those taking part need not have a formal qualification in design or any previous professional experience – what they’re looking for is flair. They will be set a variety of challenges that test their abilities, sometimes alone or in a group, after which their efforts will be judged by a panel of senior M&S staff, as well as celebrity guests and established names from the design world.

“I’m a strong believer in giving talent the opportunity to be seen and get a chance to make it,” says Vernon Kay, who hosts alongside AJ Odudu. “This is a great way for budding designers, especially those who don’t necessarily have any formal training or experience, to win a life-changing job at one of Britain’s most loved retailers. This is gonna be huge for all those who take part.”

AJ adds: “To host a primetime show that celebrates all things fashion is incredible and I can’t wait to help ITV and M&S unearth some brilliant new design talent. Accessibility to the creative industries for people across the UK is so important to me and shows like this provide an opportunity that really could change someone’s life forever.”

Celebrity Race Across the World (Wednesday 18/09/2024, BBC One, 9pm)

Words by Richard Jones

It’s not the destination, it’s the journey.

Try telling that to the four ultra-competitive teams taking part in this year’s Celebrity Race Across the World.

The series concludes tonight, with just 39 minutes separating all four teams.

There is all to play for, but the pairs face their biggest challenge yet – a budget crippling 2750km stage across the mighty Andes into Chile.

Ted Lasso star Kola Bokinni and his cousin Mary Ellen are race leaders for the first time, and there’s no doubt that she entered the competition with hopes of reaching the finishing line first.

“I really want to win this,” Mary Ellen said before the race began.

“I’ve never really been competitive, but the closer I’m getting to the race, I’m a bit like “Do you know what? I’d be pretty psyched if we won”.

“Again, I’d be the type of person that if I really took to someone I’d be like, “Oh go on. You go ahead.” But, nah, not this time. I really want to win. It would be a great achievement.”

The cousins make an early dash across the northern border into Chile, but they are walking a financial tightrope with just 10 per cent of their funds remaining.

Their priority is making their money stretch, and they pick up work at a campsite in the Elqui Valley in the south of the Atacama desert.

A spiritual evening spent stargazing gives them the chance to reflect on their adventure and how proud Kola’s late parents would be of their daughter.

Meanwhile, broadcaster Jeff Brazier and his son Freddy are not too far behind.

They head for the border crossing in the middle of the country, but a pit stop at Cachueta hot springs comes at a cost when they miss the bus back to Mendoza.

Later, over an Argentinian steak dinner, the father and son share a special moment looking at what they’ve learnt about each other.

Radio 2 host Scott Mills and his husband (then fiancé) Sam are feeling the pressure of choosing a route and resort to a toss of coin.

They immediately risk getting stranded in northern Argentina when they discover that bus ticket availability is dangerously low.

In Santiago, the couple find themselves with just two per cent of their budget left, and are forced to pick up some work selling hot dogs.

Finally, broadcaster Kelly Brook and her husband Jeremy are also keen to make the most of their time left in Argentina and are the only team to venture towards Patagonia and cross the Andes in the south.

However, a broken-down bus pushes them hours behind their opponents.

In a thrilling nail-biting finale, there’s an action-packed dash to the end, with teams digging deep as they face one final hurdle, a climb up Osorno Volcano.

After 30 gruelling days covering 12,500km, the pairs take a moment together to reflect on their ‘journey’. But who has triumphed?

All Creatures Great and Small (Thursday 19/09/24, Channel 5, 9pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

When it was first announced that Channel 5 were dramatising the books of vet James Herriot, some viewers may have wondered why. After all the novels had already been brought to the screen, first in the form of two feature films, and then as a much-loved BBC drama series which ran from 1978 to 1990.

However, the revived All Creatures Great and Small has proved to be a huge hit, even with people who thought they couldn’t accept anyone other than Christopher Timothy in the role of James.

And, as the fact that the first episode in the fifth series is preceded by the travelogue Yorkshire Great and Small with Dan and Helen proves, it’s also provided something of a boost to the Dales’ tourist industry.

Speaking ahead of the previous run, Rachel Shenton, who plays vet’s wife Helen, talked about how welcome the cast had been made to feel in the town of Grassington, which stands in for the fictional Darrowby.

She said: “It’s like a theatre in Grassington! It’s lovely, everyone’s so nice. It’s a nice day, they bring their chairs, they sit and watch with their ice cream.

“It wouldn’t be possible without the support of the local community, particularly Grassington. Because you know what it’s like, you just take over when we arrive, so many of us and we’re transforming it into, you know, the 40s, and it couldn’t be done without their support.”

Now viewers are being whisked back to the spring of 1941 tonight, as the Second World War is fully under way, and James (Nicholas Ralph) is still serving at RAF Abingdon.

That doesn’t mean Helen, who gave birth to son Jimmy in the Christmas special, is coping with new motherhood entirely alone – not only is Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley) on hand to help, but it seems Siegfried (Samuel West) is enjoying having a youngster around the place.

Even with a baby to look after, Helen and Mrs Hall are keen to do their bit, and this opening episode finds them attending a community meeting about the local war effort.

James is preparing for an important training flight, only to be unexpectedly grounded. When her husband gets some surprising (and disappointing) news from the Medical Officer, Helen expects him to come home, but James refuses, feeling guilty about letting his team down. The guilt only intensifies when the flight he was supposed to be piloting comes under enemy fire.

He’s put to work on the ground instead as a farm labour, but when a cow has difficulty calving and he steps in to help, will James be reminded that there’s more than one way to serve his country?

Meanwhile, Siegfried leans on Carmody (James Anthony-Rose) to keep the surgery going, but a new triage system leads to trouble.

So, no doubt Siegfried is missing his brother Tristan, who left to serve in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps. The good news for him and viewers is that actor Callum Woodhouse is set to reprise the role this series, but what will his return mean for the new set-up at Skeldale House?

Celebrity MasterChef (Friday 20/09/24, BBC1, 9pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

Even the biggest Celebrity MasterChef fan would probably admit that in the early stages at least, the show can feature some dishes that would get contestants a polite ‘thanks but no thanks’ if they were applying for the non-celebrity version.

Some of the class of 2024 have even admitted as much, including comedian and MasterChef fan Jamie McDonald. Ahead of his heat, he said: “I’ve always wondered what it would be like to take part. Could I handle the pressure? Thankfully I’m not deluded. I know I’m not good enough to be in the pro show nor the non-pro show. Bring on the celeb show! [It’s a] slightly different standard.”

He added: “I’m not saying I became a comedian just so I could ultimately do Celeb MasterChef but you can’t deny it’s a bit of a coincidence!”

However, just because the standard may not be quite as sky high as on the non-celebrity version, it doesn’t mean the pressure hasn’t been on in the kitchen.

As a judge on Glow Up, make-up artist Dominic Skinner should be used to TV competitions, but he admitted to finding appearing on the show incredibly daunting, saying: “I don’t think I’ve ever been so nervous in all my life. I was physically shaking the whole way through that first day.

“It was terrifying, but John [Torode] and Gregg [Wallace] made me feel so welcome and really encouraged me, and I started to really enjoy it. It ended up being one of the being one of the best experiences of my life.”

It’s about to get even tougher for the three remaining contestants as we have now reached the final – and ‘good for the celebrity version’ will no longer cut it.

These famous faces have already proved their mettle in the heats, as well as this week’s earlier episodes.

Finals week began on Tuesday, when John and Gregg challenged them to whip up a dish inspired by a well-known chef, before asking them to taking charge of lunch service aboard the iconic British Pullman train, which paved the way for luxury travel in the 1920s.

Then on Thursday, they were asked to serve up a dish inspired by someone special, before heading to the five-star Cowarth Park Hotel in Berkshire, home to the Michelin-starred restaurant, Woven, where they worked under the guidance of chef Adam Smith. To add to the pressure, the illustrious guest list of diners was made up of some of the biggest names in British cooking.

Tonight though, it’s just Gregg and John they have to impress with their ultimate dinner party menu.

The finalists need to prepare two courses, a main and dessert, that show off their creativity, technique, and presentation skills and demonstrate just how far they have come since the competition began. And of course, everything should taste great.