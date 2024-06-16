All Creatures Great and Small first aired in 2020 with the main cast: Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot, Rachel Shenton as Helen Herriot nee Aldersen and Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon.

The Yorkshire Dales has famously been the key location for filming the original BBC adaptation of the series in 1978 in Askrigg and more recently, the Channel 5 version which has been predominantly filmed in Grassington.

However, there are many other venues in the Dales that have been used including the church in Hubberholme and the lesser known village of Arncliffe.

We went on a tour of the filming locations earlier this week with Tim Barber, owner of business Real Yorkshire Tours and here are some of the best photos taken.

Hubberholme St Michael & All Angels Church The inside of this church was famously used to film James Herriot and Helen's wedding in the first episode of season 3.

Red post box at Yockenthwaite Farm Tour guide Tim Barber explained that the production and filming crew often brings in red as a highlight colour, from mailboxes to a red coat to bring out other colours.

St Oswald's Church in Arncliffe The outside of this church was used to film James and Helen Herriot's wedding in season 3.