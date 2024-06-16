All Creatures Great and Small tour: Photos of famous places in the Yorkshire Dales used to film the Channel 5 series starring Nicholas Ralph, Rachel Shenton and Samuel West

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 16th Jun 2024, 17:06 BST
There are plenty of beautiful places in the Yorkshire Dales which have been used to film the popular Channel 5 series All Creatures Great and Small - here are some of the best photos.

All Creatures Great and Small first aired in 2020 with the main cast: Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot, Rachel Shenton as Helen Herriot nee Aldersen and Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon.

The Yorkshire Dales has famously been the key location for filming the original BBC adaptation of the series in 1978 in Askrigg and more recently, the Channel 5 version which has been predominantly filmed in Grassington.

However, there are many other venues in the Dales that have been used including the church in Hubberholme and the lesser known village of Arncliffe.

We went on a tour of the filming locations earlier this week with Tim Barber, owner of business Real Yorkshire Tours and here are some of the best photos taken.

The inside of this church was famously used to film James Herriot and Helen’s wedding in the first episode of season 3.

1. Hubberholme St Michael & All Angels Church

The inside of this church was famously used to film James Herriot and Helen's wedding in the first episode of season 3.

Tour guide Tim Barber explained that the production and filming crew often brings in red as a highlight colour, from mailboxes to a red coat to bring out other colours.

2. Red post box at Yockenthwaite Farm

Tour guide Tim Barber explained that the production and filming crew often brings in red as a highlight colour, from mailboxes to a red coat to bring out other colours.

The outside of this church was used to film James and Helen Herriot’s wedding in season 3.

3. St Oswald's Church in Arncliffe

The outside of this church was used to film James and Helen Herriot's wedding in season 3.

The Hird family have farmed here since 1842 and it has often been used as Helen’s farm on the series where James attempted to woo Helen and where they had their first kiss.

4. Yockenthwaite Farm

The Hird family have farmed here since 1842 and it has often been used as Helen's farm on the series where James attempted to woo Helen and where they had their first kiss.

