All the Yorkshire actors and television shows nominated at the BAFTA TV Awards 2024

Yorkshire really is the main contender at the BAFTAs this year with all the shows up for awards that found their origins in the county.

The Crown, Happy Valley, The Long Shadow, Hullraisers, Emmerdale and The Reckoning are all up for various awards at the BAFTA Television Awards 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Crown and Happy Valley are serious contenders in the awards, receiving several nominations each.

Happy Valley's Catherine played by Sarah Lancashire.

Although The Crown is centred around the Royal Family and takes it’s viewers into the fictionalised version of their world, many scenes in season 6 were filmed in Yorkshire.

Locations in York and Hull feature in the Netflix series.

The Crown is up for four awards including, Leading Actor, Supporting Actor and Supporting Actress.

Dominic West, who played King Charles III (then Prince Charles) in the show, is up for Leading Actor.

Dominic West as Prince Charles in The Crown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not only this, West is Yorkshire born and bred, coming from Sheffield.

Lesley Manville, who played Princess Margaret, and Elizabeth Debicki, who played Lady Diana Spencer, Princess of Wales, are both nominated for Supporting Actress.

Salim Daw, who played the former Harrods owner Mohamed Al-Fayed, is up for the award of Supporting Actor.

Happy Valley has taken six nominations including one for Best Drama series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The British crime drama is set and filmed in the Calder Valley, West Yorkshire.

Sarah Lancashire is up for Best Actress for her performance in the show, alongside Siobhan Finneran who is up for Best Supporting Actress.

Amit Shah, who plays Faisal Bhatti in Happy Valley, is up for Supporting Actor and Sally Wainwright is up for Best Writer: Drama.

That’s not all for the Yorkshire show as it has also bagged a nomination for Memorable Moment with Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce's final kitchen showdown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other television series set in or filmed in Yorkshire up for an award include; The Reckoning, Emmerdale, Hullraisers and The Long Shadow.

Steve Coogan is nominated for Best Actor for his performance of Jimmy Saville in The Reckoning.

The Reckoning was a drama mini-series that depicts the career and sexual crimes of the former British media personality Jimmy Savile and was set, partly, in Yorkshire, where he was from.

Emmerdale, which set in and filmed in Yorkshire is up for Best Soap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taj Atwal is up for the award for Female performance in a comedy for her performance in Hullraisers.

Hullraisers is set in Hull and filmed in Hull and Leeds.

The Long Shadow is up for Best Limited Drama and the show gave a voice to the victims of serial killer Peter Sutcliffe.