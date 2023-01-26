Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen will be immersing herself in the life and work of two farming sisters in Shetland on their coastal farm in the first episode of Amanda Owen’s Farming Lives.

The new Channel 4 show, Amanda Owen’s Extraordinary Farming Lives, will see Britain’s most famous shepherdess travel across the country to explore other farmers’ inspirational and moving stories. The beautiful scenes will be set against the backdrop of the UK’s most picturesque landscapes and she will blend into the work of six different farms across six episodes.

Viewers can watch the episodes every Wednesday on Channel 4 at 9pm. The new six-part series is produced by Leeds-based Wise Owl Films and will follow the inspiring background of each of the farmers and what life is like for them.

Each of the farms have been diversified to earn a living and the farmers have faced many challenges along the way whilst running successful businesses. Amanda will be spending late nights, early mornings breaking bread with these farming families at the dinner table and will actively throw herself into whatever tasks need to be done, from ploughing and milking to sorting sheep and harvesting crops.

Amanda Owen on the Channel 4 show. (Pic credit: Channel 4)

What happened in the first episode of Amanda Owen’s Extraordinary Farming Lives?

In this brand new series, the Yorkshire Shepherdess will visit some of the UK’s most unique farms in breath-taking locations and gets stuck into daily life, as she explores and experiences the pressures facing the modern farmer, and the sheer passion that keeps the business going, against all odds.

In the first episode, Amanda left her Yorkshire farm behind to travel to Shetland, at the northernmost tip of the UK.

She met young sisters Kirsty and Aimee on their stunning coastal farm, which they took over following the tragic death of their father. Amanda not only listened to their harrowing story, she also got stuck into the physical tasks of their daily farming lives, including aiding the sisters with moving cattle across the island, whilst finding out how they manage to make a living in such an isolated setting.