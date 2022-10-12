Britain’s famous shepherdess, best known for her show Our Yorkshire Farm filmed with former husband Clive and nine of their children, will be travelling solo across the UK to discover the extraordinary and inspirational lives of other farmers.

The new six-part series, Amanda Owen’s Extraordinary Farming Lives created by Leeds-based Wise Owl Films, will tell the inspiring and moving stories of these farmers and what life is like for them in 2022.

Over six episodes, Amanda will visit a variety of farms that have been diversified to earn a living and farmers who have faced many challenges along the way while running a successful business.

The series will feature backdrops of some of the UK’s most beautiful landscapes.

Amanda will discover what makes each business unique and function as she blends in with six different farms, including those passed down through generations, others that have been taken on by families who are very new to rural life and farms that have battled for survival, whether that is against the elements or during the pandemic or the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

She will be spending late nights, early mornings breaking bread with these farmers at the dinner table and will actively throw herself into whatever jobs needs to be done, from ploughing and milking to sorting sheep and harvesting crops.

Along the way, Amanda will also get out and about in each region to sample local rural life, as she looks at the role the modern-day farmer plays in their local community.

“This series will show what life’s really like for farmers in 2022. To the outside world, it might seem like some farmers have it made, with large plots of land and expensive machinery but, as ever, the truth is much more complex,” Amanda said.

“I want to explore just what it means to be a farmer today, in a world where so much more is expected of us than ‘just’ being food providers. Along the way I know I’m going to meet some extraordinary, dedicated people and hear some incredible stories in the most beautiful of settings.”

Commissioning editor for Daytime and Features at Channel 4, Jayne Stanger, said: “Amanda brings all of her farming and TV experience to this fascinating and celebratory new show.

I’m delighted she is bringing her charm and warmth to More4 where I’m sure our audience will adore following her adventures on amazing farms around the country.”

