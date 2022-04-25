Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker spoke to the team behind the fictional political thriller - which is currently airing on Netflix - to help them with the scenes in Westminster.

The six-part series - which is based on the best-selling book of the same name by Sarah Vaughan - is among the most watched shows in the world at the moment, the MP said.

Mr Whittaker which given a role as 'political advisor' which came about after he was approached by an assistant production editor for Netflix who happened to go to school with his daughter in Heptonstall.

The cast of Anatomy of a Scandal

He has been given a credit under 'additional crew' and was invited to the premiere in London, although he had to decline as he was on on holiday at the time.

Due to the pandemic, most of the consulting was done via email and over the phone. "They wanted to know things like what a red box looks like, and where ministers sit," the MP said.

He said he has enjoyed the watching the show - which arrived on the streaming service on April 15 - and seeing his insight put to good use.

Craig Whittaker, MP for Calder Valley

Anatomy of a Scandal tells the story of MP James Whitehouse and his wife Sophie who are living in a blissful world until a scandalous secret suddenly comes to light.