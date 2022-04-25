Emmerdale actress Malandra Burrows reveals she is battling breast cancer

The 56-year-old actress was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in February and has already had a tumour removed.

The actress revealed her health battle in an interview with OK! Magazine.

She said she has six months of chemotherapy ahead of her, but also revealed a routine mammogram she was due to have in 2020 was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Malandra Burrows (Kathy Glover) and Frazer Hines (Joe Sugden) celebrating Emmerdale's 45th anniversary in 2017

She believes the cancer may have been discovered earlier if the appointment had not been rescheduled.

In the interview she said she found the lump on her breast in January while exercising. She immediately rang her doctor who scheduled her an appointment on the same day.

Within weeks she has undergone various tests and scans which revealed the cancer in her breast.