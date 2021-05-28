Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal Water Garden is one of the locations used by the crew that filmed the three-part psychological thriller, which explores the final months of the ill-fated Queen’s life from her perspective as she struggles with Tudor England’s patriarchal society.

Several scenes of the drama, which will premiere at 9pm on June 1, were also filmed at Bolton Castle, in Wensleydale. Justin Scully, general manager of Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal Water Garden, said: “We often see an increase in visitor numbers following the broadcast of filming that has taken place here.

“It gives our regular visitors a new reason to visit as they view the property in a new light and see different areas of the estate to discover.

Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal Water Garden

“It also highlights the fountains to a new and more varied audiences, driving more visits here which more widely benefits tourism and the regional economy as a whole.”

The ancient abbey ruins and stunning water garden have also appeared in feature films like The Secret Garden and TV dramas such as Gunpowder in recent years.