Entrants who successfully crack a message based on the real-life code that main character Anne Lister used to write the diaries upon which the period drama is based will be entered into a random draw to win tickets to the Square Chapel screening event on March 29, which will be attended by the cast.

The third series, which was filmed mainly in Calderdale, is set in 1834 and continues to focus on the same-sex partnership between Anne and Ann Walker, who were both from wealthy Halifax families.

Filming locations include Shibden Hall, the ancestral seat of the Listers which remains open to the public today.

Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle as Anne Lister and Ann Walker

Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle will return in the main roles.

The code appears on the @BBCNorthPR account on Instagram at 7am on Monday, along with the key that was eventually used to decipher the diaries.

Fans can enter the ballot for tickets on general sale on the BBC Shows and Tours website from 12pm on Tuesday

Part of the cipher

Suranne Jones has confirmed her attendance at the premiere alongside series creator and writer Sally Wainwright.

After the screening of the first episode, there will be a live Q&A with the cast.

BBC head of north Rozina Breen said: “The storytelling of the histories of diverse communities lies at the heart of the BBC and it’s rewarding to see a BBC series like this making such a meaningful impact in the region.

“Drama like Gentleman Jack gives Yorkshire deserved global exposure and has a significant impact on tourism and the skills economy too. I’m certain this latest series will continue to with local and regional audiences and beyond.”

The code that must be cracked