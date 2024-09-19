They are known as Lister sisters and misters in Calderdale – the fans who are totally immersed in all things relating to Anne Lister.

And this weekend they will flock back to Halifax to mark the anniversary of the death of the woman, whose remarkable life and legacy rocketed into the public psyche in TV series Gentleman Jack.

As Calderdale Council’s Anne Lister programme co-ordinator Rachel Lappin said: “It isn’t bad for a woman who has been dead for 184 years.”

Landowner, explorer, entrepreneur and lesbian Anne died in 1840 while travelling in western Russia and is buried at Halifax Minster, but she only became known after her journals were transcribed in the 1980s, the stories of which were turned into the hugely popular Gentleman Jack by writer, director and producer Sally Wainwright.

Suranne Jones as Anne Lister with other cast members from the hit show. (Credit Lookout Point - Photographer: Jay Brooks)

In what has become an annual event, the anniversary of Lister’s death is marked by a series of activities, including a memorial service at Halifax Minster, a community picnic, torchlight procession through the grounds of Shibden Hall where she lived, and a candlelit evening featuring music of her day.

"It’s a real pilgrimage people make to come here for the weekend,” said Rachel.

"From across Calderdale, across Yorkshire, round the UK, we know we’ve got a handful flying in from the US again, just for the memorial. We know we have got a good handful coming from around Europe, I know of people coming in from New York, New Mexico, Belgium, Germany.

"It’s incredible, Anne Lister’s legacy just lives on.”

Anne Lister portrait (Copyright Shibden Hall)

Those visiting can go the archives in the central library in Halifax tomorrow for a chance to see some of her journals, all 26 volumes of which are still in Calderdale. These were deciphered by Helena Whitbread who photocopied a few pages at a time, eventually transcribing all five million plus words.

There is also a chance to see a newly installed ledger stone at the grave of Lister’s ‘wife’ Ann Walker, in old St Matthew’s churchyard at the Lightcliffe Tower opening on Saturday afternoon.

The whole weekend culminates in a candlelit concert at Halifax Minister, featuring a harpist and a pianist playing a square piano.

"It will be amazing,” said Rachel. “They will be playing music from Anne’s time with references to Anne and her music. The pianist will be in period costume, she’s very much an Anne Lister fan, she knows an awful lot about her music, the music she liked, and she will be talking about the pieces Anne played.”

“Anne Lister brings in people from all over the world to these events. Where else would you get some from the west coast of the states and Canada, the east coast of Australia and New Zealand, the north of Norway to the south of South Africa to the same event year after year?

"Sally (Wainwright) always said she knew Gentleman Jack would be really meaningful, and have a big impact but even she didn’t realise quite how big the impact was going to be.”