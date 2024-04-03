On what would have been Anne Lister’s 233rd birthday, fans of the diarist laid flowers at her sculpture in the court yard of the famous old building, not far from where she lived at Shibden Hall.

Anne Lister was famous for revelations which led to her being dubbed the ‘first modern lesbian’ and her story was told to the world through the hit TV show Gentleman Jack.

As part of her birthday celebrations, a number of events are being held across Calderdale to celebrate her life and memory.

Lister was born on April 3 1791 in Halifax, and in the course of her 49 years wrote some four million words in a coded diary full of detail of her sexual exploits with other women.

While the code was initially broken by her descendent John Lister in the 1890s, his desire for his own sexuality to remain secret meant he hid the diaries behind a panel at Shibden Hall, which had been Anne Lister’s home.

It wasn’t until the 1980s that academics retranslated the code in Lister’s diaries, and her status as one of the most historically important lesbians in British history was cemented.

Events celebrating her life are set to take place across the week. More information can be found here.

These images show her fans laying flowers at Diane Lawrenson’s artwork Contemplation, but the event also included music from the Anne Lister Singers and the All Together Now choir.

A fan lays flowers at the sculpture. Credit: Ellis Robinson

A number of fans dressed up in clothing of the time to pay their respects. Credit: Ellis Robinson

Fans in period dress attended the event at The Piece Hall. Credit: Ellis Robinson