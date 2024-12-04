Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The battle of the festive TV ad is a fixture on the Christmas calendar, and for one acting agency based in Yorkshire, it’s proven to be a gift-wrapped present. Articulate Agency has four of its young actors starring in a seasonal advert this year.

Mia Tormey, aged eight, from Sheffield, makes her screen debut in the NSPCC Christmas advert.

For hers sixth acting credit Kate Luo, 10, from Bingley, features in the Smyths Toys commercial, which was filmed in Prague.

Co-op Xmas Ad with Rocco and Austin Haynes.

Tommy Wilson-Bond, 20, a University of Leeds student, opens the O2 Christmas advert, which was shot in London.

And Myla Brown-Maynard, five, from Leeds landed her first cast role for the phone network, Vodafone, which was also filmed in the capital.

Articulate Agency also has several of its young actors in a new Christmas ad filmed by Sam Teale Productions in Cleckheaton, who were behind the viral ‘GoKart’ Christmas ad last year, which received global attention. Their ‘alternative John Lewis advert’ attracted 15 million views. This year, the production will focus on a widow who has recently lost her husband.

Stacey Burrows, founder and director of the Baildon-based agency, said: “The increased demand for child actors on TV has opened up incredible opportunities for young talent. Being based in local communities across Yorkshire, we’re incredibly proud to be nurturing raw talent, and creating transformative opportunities for children and teens from diverse backgrounds.”

Kate Luo by Emily Goldie Photography.

Articulate Agency has built a reputation around Christmas adverts. In previous years, its talent has featured in Christmas ads for Iceland, Nintendo, Sports Direct, Asda, Lakeland, the Co-op and MacDonalds.

Rocco Haynes, 10, who was recently awarded a Yorkshire Young Achiever Award for his work in the arts, starred with his brother Austin , in the Co-op Christmas ad in 2020, where the boys busked to Oasis’s Round Are Way.

Rocco went on to have parts in many TV shows and films, and is now set to feature in a film with an Oscar-winning director next year, due to be announced, says Articulate. His brother Austin has had multiple TV and film roles, including in George Clooney’s Boys in the Boat.

Stacey said: “Christmas ads have become a huge occasion for the nation, so to have so many of our young actors star in them each year is something we’re incredibly proud of. It’s often a gateway, too, to bigger roles.”

Myla Brown-Maynard by Emily Goldie Photography.