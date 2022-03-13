BAFTA's 2022: Here is who is predicted to win what at this year's ceremony

The ceremony is to be held on Sunday March 13 and be screened on the BBC from 7pm to 9pm, with Australian actress and comedian Rebel Wilson acting as host.

The nominations for each category loaded with some huge names and big releases, it's hard to know who will bag the final award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the ceremony fast approaching, the team at Buzz Bingo have piled together their predictions for this year's winners according to their IMDB rating and box office success, exploring everything from Best Documentary to Special Fx.

Rebel Wilson will present this year's event.

Here's what they predict:

Leading Actress

With a Rotten Tomatoes' rating of 97%, the projected winner is Renate Reinsve with her performance in The Worst Person In The World. Alternative Lens says that everyone has known a ‘Julie’ or been one at one point in their lives and that Renate really brings her to life with a relatable performance, with Featuring Film saying her performance ‘captivates’.

Leading Actor

Stephen Graham in Boiling Point.

Based on Rotten Tomatoes’ rating, Stephen Graham is predicted to take home the award this year for his performance in Boiling Point. With an incredible 99% on the tomatometer and an 85% audience score, the film has been described as a ‘terrific ride’ by The Observer due to his honest, urgent and vulnerable performance and he’s even been compared to a young Al Pacino and described as Britain's most exciting acting talent by The Sunday Times.

Outstanding British Film

With an IMDb rating of 7.3 and a box office total of $34.1m, this year's Outstanding British Film is predicted to be Belfast. The 2021 coming-of-age drama is based off of a true story, which follows the life of Buddy, a young boy living in 1969 Belfast facing life during The Troubles conflict. Named by the National Board Of Review as one of the best films of the year.

Documentary

Belfast is tipped for success.

Summer Of Soul is set to swipe the award for Best Documentary this year, with an IMDb rating of 8.1 and an impressive box office total of $3.7m. The film, based around the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival and its obscurity within popular culture during that period, has received praise from critics for its restoration and reclamation of footage.

Animated film