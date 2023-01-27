Thriller fans are in with a chance to attend the Leeds premiere of the new five-part series Better.

Lead actors Leila Farzad (I Hate Suzie, Avenue 5) and Andrew Buchan (Broadchurch, The Honourable Woman, ABC Murders), will attend alongside writers and executive producers Jonathan Brackley and Sam Vincent (Humans).

The red carpet event on Wednesday, February 8 includes a preview of the first episode, ahead of its broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, followed by a Q&A session.

To apply for tickets to attend the event at The Everyman Cinema in Leeds, go to the BBC Shows and Tours website.

Lou (LEILA FARZAD) and Col (ANDREW BUCHAN). Picture: Sister Pictures/Ross Fergusan

Better is the story of one woman’s battle towards redemption, to “reclaim the honour and honesty she handed over to a man many years ago,” says the BBC.

It’s been produced by award-winning content studio SISTER (Chernobyl, The Split, This is Going to Hurt), and was shot in Leeds and the wider West Yorkshire area.

Following the exclusive screening, guests can hear directly from Leila, Andrew, the series writers, and executive producer Lucy Dyke (The Split, Black Mirror, Eric) during a Q&A panel hosted by BBC Radio Leeds presenter Rima Ahmed.

In a statement, creators and executive producers Jonathan Brackley and Sam Vincent said: “We’re thrilled to finally share this story - and the brilliant work of all our cast and crew - with the world.

“And what better place to begin than in the heart of Leeds, the vibrant city where Lou Slack fights to save her soul.”

Nineteen years ago, when DI Lou Slack (played by Leila Farzad) was a young police officer at her lowest ebb and Col McHugh (played by Andrew Buchan) was a low-ranking but ambitious newcomer to the Leeds underworld, their paths crossed, and they struck a deal that changed their lives forever.

The bargain allowed Col to become very rich and powerful, and Lou to turn around her failing career. The pair forged a complex but special bond, and so began Lou’s “gradual slide into corruption”. It started slowly but over time her criminality “seeped into every aspect of Lou’s life and morphed into something far more sinister and dangerous as the stakes grew,” says the BBC.

Also joining the cast are Samuel Edward-Cook (Peaky Blinders) as Ceri, Lou’s husband, and Zak Ford-Williams (Wolfe) as Owen, their smart, imaginative and sensitive teenage son.

Ceallach Spellman (Cold Feet) plays Donal, Col’s son, a broken young man who fails to live up to his father’s expectations, and Carolin Stoltz (Liar) plays Alma, Col’s wife and a crucial part of his inner circle.

Better is executive produced by Mona Qureshi and Nawfal Faizullah for the BBC and Jane Featherstone (This is Going to Hurt, Chernobyl, The Split), Chris Fry (Landscapers, Giri/Haji,

Humans), Lucy Dyke (The Split, Black Mirror, Eric), Jonathan Brackley and Sam Vincent for SISTER in association with Northern Sister.

Jonathan Brough (The End, Rosehaven) serves as lead director, alongside Pier Wilkie (Doctors) director for episode four. The international distribution of the series will be handled