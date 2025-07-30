BBC2 hit ‘Mix Tape’ draws on Sheffield author’s work for authentic 1980s backdrop

The BBC’s latest prime-time drama ‘Mix Tape’ — hailed as one of the year’s standout romantic dramas — owes much of its Sheffield nightlife authenticity to the work of local author Neil Anderson.

The four-part series, currently airing on BBC2 and streaming on iPlayer, transports viewers back to 1989 Sheffield and heavily features nods to the city’s legendary nightlife. Venues like The Limit and Take 2, pivotal to Sheffield’s music culture, appear prominently throughout—thanks to research sourced from Anderson’s best-selling ‘Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to 1980s Sheffield’ title.

Neil, who spent over a year meticulously researching the book, said: “It’s amazing to see places like The Limit immortalised on screen. These were more than venues — they were cultural lifelines for a generation. Knowing my book played a part in telling that story is incredibly rewarding.”

The Dirty Stop Out’s Guide series has become the definitive archive of Sheffield’s nightlife, with hundreds of rare photos, first-hand memories, and stories that shaped the city’s music scene.

‘Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to 1980s Sheffield’ was a key research tool for the ‘Mix Tape’ series

Mix Tape follows two former sweethearts, Alison and Daniel, across decades and continents, brought together by a love of music. The soundtrack and settings deliver a nostalgia hit for anyone who remembers Sheffield’s club scene in the late 1980s.

You can check out the book here: https://dirtystopouts.com/products/dirty-stop-outs-guide-to-1980s-sheffield

