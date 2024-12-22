Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’m currently reading

It’s obvious that a lot of any actor’s life is reading scripts – either when you’ve got an audition, or when you are learning as you begin your job – and, I have to say that Charles Way has adapted Mary Norton’s The Borrowers superbly well.

I went straight to the novel before I was cast, and I devoured it – it truly is a wonderful, magical book, full of adventures, the sort of thing that entertains both youngsters and adults.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swinderby, a 44.52m long barge with the capacity to carry over 500 tons of oil, one of the last Mainmast barges to travel down the river Hull, enters the Humber Estuary before passing the another of Hull's iconic landmarks The Deep.

I was an avid reader, growing up, I think that I was into books when I was about four years old, and one of the great pleasures at the end of the day was being tucked into bed, and then having my dad read me a “goodnight” story.

Perhaps it’s a bit unfashionable today to admit that I was always a great fan of Enid Blyton, and her Mallory Towers stories.

Say what you like, she’s an extraordinarily accessible writer. The Charlie and Lola series – by Lauren Child – also played a huge part in my reading habits, but I wasn’t so sure about Shakespeare when it came to senior school.

There were some teachers who could make him come alive, and others who left him dead on the page.

Bea Glancy wants to explore Hull while working in the city

I’ve been listening to

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When I’m reading a script for the very first time, and then trying to learn it, it must be done in absolute silence, no other distractions at all.

But, oddly enough, when I’ve learned it and feel confident with it, I can refresh my knowledge with some music on in the background.

I’m definitely a child of my mum and dad’s tastes, because I love people like Amy Winehouse – brilliantly perceptive lyrics which still make a lot of sense, and which can hit you hard.

But I’ve also discovered a brilliant new singer called Daisy Veacock, whose music is a blend of pop and jazz, and quite brilliant. It was that old thing about a friend saying, ‘Have you heard……?’ and I went straight to her, and loved her. Her music really hits a nerve for me.

On TV, I’ve been watching

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Very little. Rehearsals and shows in the evening prevent it. But I have discovered a series called Daisy Jones and the Six, which was inspired by Fleetwood Mac. It’s not their story, it could be anyone like them, in their period.

I’m also a fan of Stranger Things, but if you ask me what I could sit and binge on, if I had half a chance, it would be a back-to-back weekend of all the James Bond films, one after the other, and in sequence. I grew up with them, and my parents wouldn’t let me watch some of the later ones until I’d grown up a bit.

My favourite Bond? Sean Connery, without a doubt, the earlier films had a certain charm to them, no matter how horrible the villains were, and then they started getting more and more explicit, and the action seemed to slowly take over.

The live performance I’d recommend is

The Icelandic singer-songwriter Laufey, whose genre, I suppose, is jazz-inspired pop. I went to see her at the Albert Hall in Manchester, and it was one of those unforgettable ‘Wow!’ evenings. The crowd was amazing, what a response. She trained as a classical musician, won a Grammy earlier this year, and she’s still only 25.

My next boxed set or streamed series will be

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mini-series of Dune. I like a bit of fantasy, I have to admit.

The App I couldn’t be without is

My phone camera, because I’m always taking pictures of where I am and what I’m up to, and I love seeing all the pictures from friends and family, as well.

Then there’s Google Maps, which is an invaluable service for anyone who moves around a bit, and for those of us who find ourselves in new places, and unfamiliar with the streets. Then, of course, there’s WhatsApp, which keeps me in touch with everyone, and which is brilliant technology.

What is at the top of your “To do” Bucket list?

This might surprise you, but I live very much ‘in the moment,’ and whenever I’m in a new location, I like to explore – so, in the time that I have in Hull, I want to find out a lot more about its history and heritage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’ve already started having a lot of wanders around the Maritime District, and it’s absolutely wonderful – little independent shops and businesses, some great pubs, as well. And I’ve been told that the Museum Qauarter is a must, so that’s where I’ll be headed next.