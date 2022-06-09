The Metunes Bar - at The Met in Whitby - will be opened by the Auf Wiedersehen Pet actor on Saturday (June 11).
The Met Lounge has been a feature in the town for many years, but this year it is opening with a slight difference as The Metunes, a Benidorm-themed cabaret lounge.
Healy, 70, is best known for his roles as Les/Lesley Conroy in the hit comedy series Benidorm as well as Dennis Patterson in the comedy drama series Auf Wiedersehen Pet, a story of British builders working in Germany.
A former welder who also served in the British Army, Healy is also known for his role as Gastric in Still Open All Hours.
Craig Williams from Benidorm will be resident at Metunes on Thursdays through to Sundays every week.
The bar will feature cabaret, karaoke, disco and bingo as well as showing all live major sporting events.