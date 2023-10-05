BBC’s Between the Covers has announced celebrity guests taking part on the show - two of which are TV presenter Anita Rani and comedian Ade Edmundson who hail from Yorkshire.

As we approach autumn, leaves change colour and there is a nip in the air, viewers can tune into the next chapter of Between the Covers, the TV book club hosted by Sara Cox that is all about reigniting our passion for reading; from fictional debuts to classic page turners and everything in between, there are a lot of books to delve into.

Every week Sara will open the door to four new famous faces, who will bring along their favourite book and share what it means to them.

The celebrity panelists who will be sharing their love of reading include Rob Delaney, Geri Halliwell-Horner, Nish Kumar, Sandi Toksvig, Richard Armitage, Ellie Taylor, Adrian ‘Ade’ Edmundson, from Bradford, Ben Miller, Andi Osho, Ed Byrne, Suzi Ruffell, Omari Douglas, Angela Barnes, Adam Kay, Anita Rani, also from Bradford, Ahir Shah, Laura Smyth, Jo Brand and Miles Jupp.

Anita Rani. (Pic credit: Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Just like with previous series, each episode will feature two review sections: one spotlighting a newly published book, reflecting a mixture of styles and genres, the second a classic from The Booker Prize backlist.

The conversation continues on social media across the six-part series, and viewers will come away from each episode with exciting new reading material to see them through the winter nights.

Between the Covers offers BBC viewers across the country the opportunity to take part in an inclusive book club inspiring new readers as well as avid bookworms. The 12 selected books featured in the series will be labelled with Between the Covers stickers in shops, libraries and online so that audiences can read and join in the conversation on social media using #BetweenTheCovers.

Sara Cox continues to host her weekday show on Radio 2 and BBC Sounds from 4pm to 7pm.

Adrian 'Ade' Edmondson. (Pic credit: Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images for BFI)

“I can’t wait to get stuck into six brilliant brand new titles and six treasures from the Booker backlist,” Sara said.

“The books we’ve chosen this series I think are among the best we’ve ever had; superb writing that will entice and delight our viewers - plus of course oodles of other great reads courtesy of our superstar guests, who come clutching their favourite books to share with our awesome audience.”

Co-founder and CEO of Cactus TV, Amanda Ross, said: “I am often asked how we find and select compelling books for the series, and the simple answer is we read them!

“Our job was especially tough this series because there have been so many amazing and original books published this season; consequently we were spoilt for choice, so I’m more confident than ever that we have something for everyone.

“Our six picks from the Booker Prize nomination backlist for this series have given us the excuse to read some truly brilliant books that I’m delighted to be able to spotlight for our audience. The celebrity guests’ selections are a joy! I can’t wait to see what our viewers think.”

The six newly published books selected for the series, in broadcast order, are:

- The Seventh Son, by Sebastian Faulks

- The Square of Sevens, by Laura Shepherd-Robinson

- Remember, Mr Sharma, by A.P. Firdaus

- Falling Animals by Sheila Armstrong

- Devil’s Breath, by Jill Johnson

- The Unspeakable Acts of Zina Pavlou, by Eleni Kyriacou

The books from The Booker Prize backlist, in broadcast order, are:

- The God Of Small Things, by Arundhati Roy

- Paddy Clarke Ha Ha Ha, by Roddy Doyle

- The Light of Day, by Graham Swift

- My Sister, The Serial Killer, by Oyinkan Braithwaite

- Any Human Heart, by William Boyd