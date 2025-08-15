Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As editor of the programme between 1965 and 1988, she introduced viewer engagement segments including the national appeals and the famous Blue Peter badge, encouraging children to send letters, pictures and programme ideas.

She ran the show in the manner of a strict headteacher, sometimes treating star performers like John Noakes and Peter Purves as if they were factory labourers.

As Peter Duncan, another of her former presenters, put it, “she was truly a one-off within the BBC. I think that if something upset her, she would trail off to see the director-general and tell him what she thought”.

Biddy Baxter (centre), who was editor of Blue Peter for 26 years pictured with two presenters, Caron Keating (left) and Yvette Fielding (right) in 1988.

Born Joan Maureen Baxter in Leicester to Bryan Reginald Baxter and Dorothy Vera (née Briers), she acquired the nickname Biddy at school because there were too many Joans in her class. She studied at St Mary’s College, Durham University, with the intention of becoming a prison officer or social worker. Instead she encountered recruitment flyers for the BBC and decided to reply partly because the university careers office told her it was no place for a woman.

She joined the Corporation as a radio studio manager in 1955, and was promoted to producing Schools Junior English programmes and Listen With Mother, before making the transition to television.

Baxter took over as editor of Blue Peter in 1965, several years after its launch. The original producer, John Hunter Blair, had left due to illness and a raft of temporary replacements was brought in before Biddy, to her surprise, was appointed in his stead. Some of her radio colleagues considered her a traitor for switching sides.

Blue Peter was considered to be approaching the end of its life when she took over. Her first move was to appoint Valerie Singleton as co-presenter to Christopher Trace, instead of the former beauty queen Leila Williams, who had briefly fulfilled the role.

Within a year Baxter had introduced the Blue Peter badge, designed by Tony Hart, a young artist who would also find a career on children’s TV. She then invented a filing card system to keep track of the thousands of viewers’ letters the show received, to ensure that no child would receive the same reply twice. The innovation was borne of bitter personal experience: as a child Baxter had received the same standard reply from her favourite author, Enid Blyton.

An early innovation was her recruitment of a dog for the benefit of children in Britain’s emerging tower blocks who could not have pets of their own. Viewers named the dog Petra but were not told that the first animal died shortly after its first appearance and was replaced by a lookalike.

Pets were to remain part of the programme’s appeal and, according to the BBC, Baxter once flug her handbag at a studio director who failed to get a close-up of Goldie the golden retriever.

Others also felt the short end of her temper. One former presenter, Yvette Fielding, said she was bullied on the show and that Baxter had been “incredibly cruel”.

Purves said in a BBC interview that “she controlled everything about the programme, and with quite a rigid hand. We didn’t always get on because of that, but she knew exactly what she wanted the programme to be, and it was a success absolutely because of her”.

Upon her departure from the show in 1988, she was awarded the programme’s highest honour, a gold Blue Peter Badge.

“I didn’t want to do anything other than Blue Peter,” she said in 2013. “I certainly never wanted to be an administrator or in charge of anything. It was an absolute dream and I never wanted to do anything else. It was a terrific time to be in television.”

She continued to act as a consultant to BBC director-generals Lord Birt and Sir Michael Checkland after her departure, and received the special award at the Bafta Children’s Awards in 2013.

Baxter was made an MBE in 1981 and founded a trust to enable gifted music scholars to pursue postgraduate studies in 2003.