Big Interview with Virdee author A A Dhand about his new book The Chemist

Author A A Dhand whose latest novel The Chemist is out now.

His subsequent novels, similarly high-quality, well-structured page-turners, were equally well-received, as they deserved to be. The TV rights to Streets of Darkness were sold early on but, as is often the way, getting the story to the screen took several years. When we last spoke, in early autumn 2023, Dhand was completing writing the scripts for the BBC’s six-part TV adaptation of his Virdee books. Filming on the series, starring Staz Nair in the title role, was due to begin later that year, shot entirely on location in and around Bradford, and Dhand was looking forward, albeit with a little trepidation, to Virdee finally being broadcast. He said that he was hoping he would do his beloved home city and the character of Harry Virdee justice. Having been at the launch screening for Virdee at St George’s Hall in February and witnessed the enthusiastic reception it received from those present, I think it is fair to say that he succeeded on both counts. The very favourable reviews (mine included) and the impressive viewing figures for the series since have confirmed that it has also been a huge hit with a wider audience. “Millions of people watched the show – the response to it has been incredible,” says Dhand when we catch up again a couple of months after the launch. ”It’s been amazing and it is something I am really proud of.”

Now he has turned his attention to a new series of books – the first of which, The Chemist, was published earlier this month. While his Virdee books revealed the grittier side of Bradford, The Chemist focuses on the dark underworld of Leeds. The novel’s protagonist is pharmacist Idris Khan who spends his days prescribing methadone to the hundreds of heroin addicts in his care. It is possibly Dhand’s most personal novel yet. “It’s certainly one I have been thinking about for a long time and it is inspired by my own experiences,” says Dhand who until quite recently was a practicing pharmacist, an occupation he loved and had pursued for decades. For many years he worked in his pharmacy in Headingley during the day and wrote at night.

Staz Nair as Harry Virdee in the BBC series Virdee based on the books by A A Dhand. Picture: BBC/Magical Society

“As a pharmacist I looked after a lot of what we called ‘blue scripts’ and I got on well with them. I never judged them – they are ordinary people who have got themselves into a bad situation.” The term ‘blue scripts’ derives from the fact that the NHS prescriptions are blue, not green or white as the standard ones are. “I used my experience of growing up in a corner shop for Virdee and my experiences of working as a pharmacist for The Chemist,” he says. “From coming up with the idea, it took me about a year to write.”

When Dhand’s writing career took off, he found it difficult to combine it with full-time work as a pharmacist and he reluctantly sold his business two years ago. “I miss it a great deal, no day was ever the same in the pharmacy and it gave me structure and routine,” he says. “I have spent my life in customer service, so it is quite different and it can sometimes feel quite isolated sitting behind a desk.”

In terms of his writing, he has been very productive in a relatively short time. In addition to his four Virdee books – Streets of Darkness, Girl Zero, City of Sinners and One Way Out – he also penned a standalone novel The Blood Divide, before embarking on The Chemist and he is currently working on the follow-up to that, also featuring Idris Khan. Interestingly Dhand mentions that he wrote the story for The Chemist as a screenplay first, then used that as the basis for the novel. He followed a similar process with the first Harry Virdee novel and that combination of screenwriting skill and novelistic flourish is evident in his books which have a propulsive narrative engine and are full of authentic, often darkly witty, naturalistic dialogue.

The character of Idris Khan is well realised and rounded. Like Virdee, he is a man with a complex backstory and complications in his personal life. The storyline revolves around what happens when his former wife and childhood sweetheart Rebecca, one of his patients, doesn't turn up for her daily methadone dose one day. Khan becomes worried and goes out looking for her. The situation he finds her in, and his endeavours to protect her, propel him into the middle of a turf war between the two most powerful – and brutal – drug cartels in Yorkshire. He then has to use his intelligence, and his expertise as a pharmacist, to keep himself and those he loves safe.

Staz Nair as Harry Virdee and Vikash Bhai as Riaz Hyatt in the BBC series Virdee based on the books by A A Dhand. Picture: BBC/Magical Society

“Getting to know my blue scripts, I heard all sorts of stories of murder and mayhem and what the drug gangs were doing,” says Dhand. “One of my addicts was killed right in front of my pharmacy by a taxi driver. The driver knew that he was going to be arrested so he went to the nearby fish and chip shop, got a bag of chips and just sat in his car waiting for the police to come.” These incidents and observations inform Dhand’s writing; his stories are action-packed and thrilling, but he doesn’t shy away from the human tragedy that is the inevitable consequence of criminal activity. “It is about trying to balance the action with the humane,” he says. While Khan is far from squeaky clean, he is, like Virdee, a man of integrity and there is certainly a lot of humanity in the book, again informed by Dhand’s own experience.

“Some of my blue scripts were really hard work but they always knew that I had their best interests at heart,” he says. “I would always buy them food and help them with their CVs, speak to their GPS and so on. I would go the extra mile. At some pharmacies blue scripts are forced to stand out outside. I never did that. I always said to them ‘I will treat you like any other person in the pharmacy with the same care and respect, unless you behave badly.’”

In amongst promoting The Chemist, and getting on with writing his next novel, he has been able to take some time to reflect on and enjoy the success of Virdee. “I have been working on it for so long, writing the books and then the scripts for the TV series, so for it to have got the kind of response it did has been hugely rewarding,” he says. “I have had so many messages from people thanking me for putting Bradford in the spotlight. It is a really beautiful city and having the launch at St George’s Hall, that was extraordinary. It was really special. I don’t think I have come down from that yet.”