The availability of IVF as an option for those struggling with fertility but who are desperate to have a child is something that we now take somewhat for granted.

However, as some will remember from the news headlines of 1978, the first baby born through IVF, Louise Joy Brown, was brought into the world just 46 years ago. Her existence is the product of years of hard work by scientists Robert Edwards – who was born in Batley, West Yorkshire – Patrick Steptoe and Jean Purdy.

Perfecting in vitro fertilisation was a phenomenal task, one which involved extensive research, trials, heartbreak, sacrifice and determination in the face of staunch moral opposition. Now, the story of IVF is being told through touching Netflix film Joy, starring James Norton, Bill Nighy, and Thomasin McKenzie as the three extraordinary scientists who worked tirelessly to ease the heartache of would-be parents battling infertility.

Undated film still handout from Joy. Pictured: Bill Nighy as Patrick Steptoe, Thomasin McKenzie as Jean Purdy, James Norton as Robert Edwards in Joy. Credit: Kerry Brown/Netflix.

“Coming to the script, I knew very little about IVF, apart from the fact that Louise Brown was born 46 years ago, and that it was a phenomenon at the time,” says Living star Nighy, 74.

“What surprised me – and maybe I was aware of at the time, but I’m not sure – was the degree of opposition to it, and the fact that the newspapers called them Dr Frankenstein, the church came out against them, their family stopped talking to them. They got no support from the medical association, all that. And yet they persevered.”

Nighy plays the obstetrician and gynaecologist Patrick Steptoe who, along with biologist and physiologist Robert Edwards, played in the film by Happy Valley’s James Norton – who grew up in Malton, North Yorkshire – and nurse and embryologist Jean Purdy, played by Last Night In Soho’s Thomasin McKenzie, was responsible for the introduction of IVF as a means of conception. All three were awarded

Crucially, Joy, directed by Ben Taylor, holds Jean Purdy as the focal point, ensuring her essential contributions are recognised in spite of history’s all-too-common erasure of women’s achievements.

James Norton as Batley-born Robert Edwards in Joy. Picture: Kerry Brown/Netflix.

“I think it’s absolutely vital that she’s the focal point, and it’s what really drew me to the film, more than the phenomenon of IVF,” says Nighy.

“I’ve made another film called Their Finest, which is about the first ever female screenwriter. Did you know that male screenwriters in the 1940s in England would refer to any dialogue that women spoke in a film (as) ‘the slop’?

“That’s another example of how, because they didn’t have a penis, they were considered mindless and not worth listening to, and certainly not capable of writing dialogue – in the same way as Jean Purdy being dismissed because of her gender.

“And yet, she provided the last piece of the puzzle that made the whole thing possible.”

Because Jean has never really received the recognition she deserves for the role she played in making IVF a reality, McKenzie says Joy’s writers Jack Thorne and Rachel Mason “did years of painstaking research into IVF… They went down every avenue that they possibly could”.

“(They looked) at academic papers and the interviews – because it was such a controversial thing to be happening, IVF, there was a lot of coverage on it in the press – (but) Jean wasn’t mentioned because she, as we know, wasn’t acknowledged as being such a big part of it as she was,” continues McKenzie, 24.

“So it was more difficult to find information about her.”

Jean sadly died from cancer in 1985, at just 39, leaving no surviving relatives – but the writers collected “beautiful anecdotes”, McKenzie says, which helped her tap into the woman behind the science, behind that remarkable procedure at Dr Kershaw’s Cottage Hospital in Oldham that changed everything.

Joy also explores the level of resistance on the journey to successful IVF, which seemed to come from all sides – the church, the media, even the medical community. The film shows how Jean, who had been an active member of the church and raised in a religious household, had to deal with the fallout of her church, and her mother’s, disapproval for the work she was doing.

“At least for me, it’s pretty clear – and it was for Jean too – that women’s right to have power over their own body and over their own choices is paramount,” says McKenzie.

“I think that’s undeniable, whether you’re religious or not.

“But that’s an incredibly brave thing to do, to go against what you’ve grown up being taught, to follow what you believe is right.”

It wasn’t just Jean who had to make enormous personal sacrifices in the pursuit of IVF. James Norton says that, in his portrayal of Robert ‘Bob’ Edwards – who was awarded the 2010 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine (Patrick and Jean had already died) – he was struck by the selflessness he exhibited.

“I guess the challenge, sometimes, is certain roles, most roles, are often defined by turmoil and trauma and the darkness and this subversive thing,” says the 39-year-old, who played the villainous Tommy Lee Royce in BBC’s Happy Valley.

“And then you get these characters like Bob, where actually the challenge is to do his positivity justice. He just seems like a really good guy, he sacrificed an enormous amount.”

The film also shows the importance of the women who put themselves forward for the experimental treatment, who called themselves ‘the Ovum Club’.

“None of the science is possible without the women…” Norton notes.