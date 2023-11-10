New BBC One series Boat Story has been filmed in various Yorkshire locations including the coastal town where Atonement was filmed starring James McAvoy and Keira Knightley.

Boat Story is an upcoming TV series about two strangers who discover a haul of illegal drugs on a washed-up boat. Their luck soon turns into misfortune as they become targets of a mob boss who seeks revenge along with his hitman and the police.

Boat Story is an action-thriller with twists and turns with character-driven, surprising storytelling and off-beat humour contrary to high-octane action sequences against the beautiful backdrop of windswept Yorkshire coastline.

It is about two ordinary people who face isolation from the world, and whether they are willing or desperate enough to do something crazy to get what they want in life. When pushed to the edge, can they trust each other and get away with their lives and the money?

Paterson Joseph and Daisy Haggard on Boat Story. (Pic credit: BBC)

It is set to star Harry Potter actor Daisy Haggard, Peep Show actor Paterson Joseph, Tcheky Karyo, The Thick of It actor Joanna Scanlan, Craig Fairbrass and Phil Daniels.

Preview pictures have been released by the BBC showing unsuspecting leads Janet (Daisy) and Samuel (Paterson) as they clutch onto a haul of illegal drugs found on a shipwrecked boat.

The pair can’t believe their luck as they agree to sell it and split the money. But on their tail is a sharp suited gangster known as ‘The Traitor’ (Tcheky).

The series will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 9pm.

Where was the BBC show Boat Story filmed?

Filming took place on Majuba Beach on the Yorkshire coast in November 2022.