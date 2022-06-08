And while you may spot some of the filming around the county at some point in the next few months, here's how you can actually be in it.

Extra People is looking for extras to appear in Bodies, which is being filmed across Yorkshire and the Humber.

As well as being shot in Leeds, there are also locations in Hull, Grimsby, Rotherham and Bradford.

Enola Holmes being filmed in Hull's Old Town

The company is looking for men and woman aged over 16 to appear in the background of the shots - and it's paid.

The filming is taking place from now until September, but be warned - those wanting to take part will have to be prepared to get up early.

A casting call on Extra People's website says: "Once you apply, if suitable you will be sent an availability check which will ask if you are available for dates. Most bookings will be individual days, but there may be regular work for those interested.

"No experience needed! You must be an early riser (there will be early starts roughly 6am), have a great work ethic and professional attitude."

The casting call says payment will be around £110 to £180 per day, depending on the hours worked.

To apply, you'll need to fill out a form and send pictures of yourself from the front, side and back, as well as a full body shot.

Bodies is a crime thriller adaptation of Si Spencer's novel Bodies, which follows the stories of four detectives investigating the same murder in four different eras of London.

Edmond Hilinghead is investigating the crime in the 1890s, Karl Whiteman takes up the mantle in the 1940s, DS Shahara Hasan in 2010s and Maplewood from post-apocalyptic 2050.

The eight-part series is produced by Will Gould and Frith Tipladys' Pursuit of Love producer Moonage Pictures. It has been created by No Offence and Torchwood writer Paul Tomalin.

It is thought that Hull's Old Town will once again be made up to represent Victorian London on screen, as it has done in a number of recent productions, including Enola Holmes.