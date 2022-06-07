Bodies is the latest production to bring its filming to Yorkshire, following in the footsteps of Mission Impossible, Marvel's Secret Invasion and BBC's Better.

The filming, which is taking place between now and September, is due to be held in Leeds, Bradford, Rotherham and Hull.

The show is a crime thriller adaptation of Si Spencer's novel Bodies, which follows the stories of four detectives investigating the same murder in four different eras of London.

Hull's Old Town was transformed for the filming of Enola Holmes

Edmond Hilinghead is investigating the crime in the 1890s, Karl Whiteman takes up the mantle in the 1940s, DS Shahara Hasan in 2010s and Maplewood from post-apocalyptic 2050.

The eight-part series is produced by Will Gould and Frith Tipladys' Pursuit of Love producer Moonage Pictures. It has been created by No Offence and Torchwood writer Paul Tomalin.

It is thought that Hull's Old Town will once again be made up to represent Victorian London on screen, as it has done in a number of recent productions, including Enola Holmes.

A report from Hull City Council said work due to be carried out on Lowgate and Bowlalley Lane in the area has been scheduled for June 27 - immediately after it has been closed for filming in Netflix.