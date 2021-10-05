A Victorian-style store has been built on the set
Enola Holmes 2: Yorkshire city streets transformed as filming begins for follow up to Netflix hit

Parts of Hull's Old Town have been turned into Victorian London as filming gets underway for the sequel to Netflix's Enola Holmes.

The film, which stars Millie Bobby Brown as the title character, focuses on the younger sibling in the famous Holmes family. Henry Cavill is reprising his role as the famous Sherlock in the film. Have a look through our photo gallery and be transported back in time. (All photos: James Hardisty)

Glimpse

A glimpse into the set which is being created in Hull

Younger sister

The original movie was released on Netflix last year and followed the exploits of the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes.

Enola

The first film, shown on Netflix, was a big hit.

Books

The films are based on the young adult fiction series of the same name. The books were written by Nancy Springer.

