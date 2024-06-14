A TV drama filmed across Yorkshire has quietly become one of Netflix’s biggest success stories.

Bodies, starring Stephen Graham as Elias Mannix, is a time-twisting crime thriller based on the graphic novel of the same name by Sheffield’s Si Spencer.

Scenes for the show were filmed at Wentworth Woodhouse, in Rotherham, and at sites in Sheffield including Park Hill, as well as in Bradford, Hull and Leeds.

The programme was released on Netflix in October 2023 and has proved hugely popular, as the latest viewing figures released by the streaming giant show.

Stephen Graham as Elias Mannix in Bodies, scenes for which were shot in Sheffield and Rotherham. Cr. Netflix © 2023.

In the six months from July to December 2023, the most recent period for which data is available, the eight-part drama racked up a remarkable 199.4 million viewing hours.

That was the 21st highest figure of any show on Netflix during that time, despite the show only being available for the second half of the period in question.

However, hopes of a second series of Bodies, which also stars Shira Haas, Kyle Soller, Amaka Okafor and Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, appear slim.

The writer Paul Tomalin told Hello! how it was written as a ‘one and done’ series, adding ‘when you have such an amazing concept up front, you **** your audience off if you don't solve it’.