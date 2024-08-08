Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been a testing year so far, but at long last Yorkshire’s biggest independent cinema is due to reopen ahead of its flagship annual showcase.

Pictureville Cinema, based at the National Science and Media Museum in Bradford, will reopen on Saturday, August 31, after a 10-month closure following the discovery of RAAC concrete late in 2023.

Its reopening comes just before the return of its popular Widescreen Weekend film festival in September.

Widescreen Weekend at Pictureville Cinema. Picture: Andy Garbutt, Science Museum Group.

​Sally Folkard, head of screen and cultural engagement at the National Science and Media Museum, said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming audiences back into Pictureville after unexpectedly having to close the cinema last year. Audiences will be able to enjoy a fantastic programme including the latest releases, new restorations plus the best of world cinema and independent classics that Pictureville is known for, all back in the beautiful auditorium."

​Pictureville will welcome audiences back with a new programme of the latest releases and family favourites along with arthouse films and newly restored classics.

Reopening with a £3 ticket offer, featured screenings will include new release Kneecap (2024) about the Irish hip hop trio from Belfast, the new 4k restoration of Terminator to mark its 40th anniversary, the re-release of Japanese anime classic, My Neighbour Totoro (1988), along with a screening of Wonka (2023), as part of an author spotlight ahead of Roald Dahl day.

​Throughout September, featured screenings include Yorkshire-filmed Starve Acre (2023) starring Matt Smith, the re-release of the original 1969 The Italian Job plus Kid’s Club screenings of Roald Dahl classics including Fantastic Mr Fox (2009), James and the Giant Peach (1996) and The BFG (2016).

Cary Grant in Alfred Hitchcock's North by Northwest Credit: Warner Bro.

The cinema’s annual Widescreen Weekend film festival will be returning from September 26-30, “celebrating film on film” using Pictureville’s “world-class” projection facilities. This year’s festival will celebrate VistaVision, the high-definition format of its time, with the UK premiere of a new 70mm print of Hitchcock’s North by Northwest (1959).

Other Alfred Hitchcock classics that will be screened include Veritgo (1958), To Catch a Thief (1955) and The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956) on 35mm.

A special Indiana Jones all-nighter will take place from 23.30pm on Saturday, September 28, offering festivalgoers the rare opportunity to experience the first three epic films on Pictureville’s curved screen for the first time.

The reopening of the wider Pictureville Cinema follows the recent reopening of the museum’s Cubby Broccoli screen, which remains open but is accessible from the back of the museum, next to Sharpe Street car park, instead of from the front. The museum’s IMAX remains temporarily closed due to the museum’s ongoing refurbishment.