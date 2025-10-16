The Yorkshire stately home Castle Howard where Brideshead Revisited and Bridgerton will be featured in a new Channel 4 documentary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Castle Howard will feature in the new Channel 4 series Great Estates from Above, a four-part documentary using state-of-the-art drone and aerial photography showcasing Britain’s most historic and impressive estates.

The programme will follow the Castle Howard team and Howard family in 2025, going behind the scenes on the landmark Castle Howard’s 21st Century Renaissance project which opened to visitors in April this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This project was a once-in-a-generation restoration of Castle Howard’s Tapestry Drawing Room which was destroyed in a catastrophic fire in 1940, and a rehang of the public interiors, involving a huge team of craftspeople, staff and volunteers.

Castle Howard.

It will also be covering Castle Howard’s nature and conservation initiatives shadowing the estate’s natural environment team and conservation volunteers as they embark on habitat conservation works, including creating banks of scrub to protect baby trees and welcoming a herd of rare-breed goats to their new woodland home.

The cameras zoomed in on Castle Howard’s landmark nature restoration and rewilding project, The Bog Hall Habitat Bank in collaboration with Environment Bank, following the Environment Bank team as they undertook baseline monitoring.

Castle Howard’s visitor attraction director, Abbi Ollive, said: “We were delighted to welcome Channel 4 back to Castle Howard to follow the Estate’s activities earlier this year, and thrilled they were able to go behind the scenes on the 21st Century Renaissance project which was a major milestone in Castle Howard’s recent history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The beautiful aerial footage captured by the team show how special Castle Howard, the Howardian Hills and wider North Yorkshire countryside really are, as well as highlighting the people that work so hard to restore, conserve and maintain it.”