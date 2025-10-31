Celebrity Race Across the World and The Great British Bake Off among TV highlights this week

Here are some of the TV highlights in the coming days from Saturday, November 1, including Celebrity Race Across the World and The Great British Bake Off .

Girlbands Forever (Saturday 01/11/25, BBC2, 9.20pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

Last year, the BBC brought us Boybands Forever, which told the eye-opening stories of chart-topping pop pin-ups including Take That, East 17, 911 and Blue.

The Great British Bake Off final airs this week. Photo: Channel 4/Love Productions

It was a hit with viewers, so the BBC decided it deserved an encore – and how better to follow it up than with a three-part series going behind the scenes of Britain’s girlbands?

Executive producer Louis Theroux was certainly happy to take a trip down memory lane, saying: “I well remember when the Spice Girls, Eternal and All Saints burst on the scene in the 90s. It was a special time in pop music and British culture generally. Then in their wake came a parade of girl bands, made up of girls who were all in different ways beautiful, talented and often very funny.

“Going back and rediscovering all that music and those videos and the interviews they did has been an absolute pleasure. There was pain behind the music, too, and as is so often the case there was price to be paid for that level of young fame.

“But mainly we wanted this to be a celebration of a time of very special music and talent.”

Featuring contributions from many of the key players, the story begins (sort of) in 1997, when despite all the talk about ‘Cool Britainnia’ and Britpop, the UK’s most successful musical export was arguably the Spice Girls, who bestrode the world in their platform trainers.

The documentary then goes back in time to reveal how five wannabes answered an ad for girls with sass and attitude – and how the man who put them together would be left behind when the Spice Girls jumped ship.

Meanwhile, ambitious London producer Ron Tom thought he had spotted a gap in the market for a British take on US R&B groups like SWV, TLC and En Vogue. He brought teenager Melanie Blatt together with Shaznay Lewis, creating the first iteration of All Saints. It would take years of reinventions, setbacks and the addition of sisters Nicole and Natalie Appleton before the group found their signature sound and style.

When they did though, they emerged as the cooler alternative to the Spice Girls, sharing not just the charts but the tabloid headlines.

All Saints weren’t the only R&B-influenced girl band making waves. There was also Eternal, made up of school friends Kelle Bryan and Louise Nurding, along with gospel powerhouse sisters Easther and Vernie Bennett. Not everyone was convinced they were a winning combination, but visionary French record exec Jean-François Cecillon was willing to take a gamble, and the girls scored a hit with their debut single Stay.

However, in a sign of things to come for Britain’s girl groups, the pressure would take its toll, and just over a year later, Louise quit to go solo.

The second episode follows straight afterwards, and sees the first wave of 1990s girl bands come to an end, as the Spice Girls and All Saints go their separate ways – but Atomic Kitten are waiting in the wings.

The Game of Wool: Britain’s Best Knitter (Sunday 02/11/25, Channel 4, 8pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

Are you a big knit, ie someone who knows how to cast on and bind off, and know your cable stitch from your purl?

If so, you’re going to love Tom Daley’s new TV project. And if you’re not, then you’re going to learn a lot by tuning in.

Daley is, of course, best known for his Olympic diving exploits, but he’s also championed the therapeutic nature of knitting in recent years; he’s even been spotted poolside rustling up a garment or two.

More recently, he appeared in the BBC’s Celebrity Traitors, but has had plenty of time to devote to his hobby after being unceremoniously kicked out relatively early on in the competition. Now he’s putting his needle skills and knowledge to good use by hosting a competition that is to wool what cotton and thread is to The Great British Sewing Bee or clay to The Great Pottery Throw Down.

“I am very excited, and slightly nervous, to be taking on my first ever hosting role on a project that encompasses everything I’m passionate about,” says Daley. “I adore all things knitting and encourage everyone to pick up some knitting needles and give it a go! I cannot wait to see the creations our knitters will weave together, and hope this inspires people at home to get involved too.”

Once upon a time, knitting was, stereotypically, deemed a preserve of elderly women, something your Gran might do while watching the telly. You may even have been forced to wear some monstrosity or other she created especially for you for Christmas. However, in recent years, it’s undergone a radical image change.

The process of using two or more needles to create a fabric comprised of interlocking loops dates back to around the 3rd century AD; the first known garment made by the process is a pair of Egyptian socks. The practice eventually spread to Europe, becoming popular in Britain due to the need for warm, hard-wearing clothing.

In more recent years, designers such as Vivienne Westwood, Alexander McQueen and Julien Macdonald championed knitting, with Yan Yan and Hazar Jawabra picking up the baton. As a result, it’s become cool among younger people, with celebrities including Lorraine Kelly, Julia Roberts, Meryl Streep and Michelle Obama expressing a passion for the craft. So, who knows, perhaps a star-studded version of Daley’s show will pop up in the future.

But for now, it’s 10 ordinary folk who are putting their skills to the test in front of judges Di Gilpin, a designer, pattern writer and wool producer from Scotland, and her right-hand woman Sheila Greenwell. The first challenge involves re-inventing the classic Fair Isle design before the contestants are split into two teams to work on an epic, full-sized, fully stitched sofa.

“We’re thrilled to have Tom as our host, there really couldn’t be a more perfect fit as he’s now known for his knitting skills almost as much as his Olympic diving successes,” claims executive producer Wendy Rattray. “Anyone can knit and Tom reflects a whole new generation who have picked up the needles and let their imaginations run wild.”

Before you know it, you’ll be casting off yourself…

Leonard and Hungry Paul (Monday 03/11/25, BBC2, 10.05pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

If you missed the first two episodes of the charming comedy drama Leonard and Hungry Paul, based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Rónán Hession, then let actor Laurie Kynaston, who plays Hungry Paul, sum it up for you.

He says: “Leonard and Hungry Paul is a series about two friends, two young men in their early thirties, navigating their way through a gentle, simplistic life that comes with its own twists and turns, no matter how big or small they may be. They both have their own separate lives, but have a kind of Venn diagram of their friendship where they do their own things and then come back together.”

Laurie stars alongside Alex Lawther as Leonard and former Derry Girl Jamie-Lee O’Donnell as Shelley, while none other than Hollywood mega-star Julia Roberts provides the narration – it turns out she’s a huge fan of the book.

So is Laurie, who says: “When I first heard about the project, I read the book and was kind of blown away by its charm, its kindness, and its simplicity.”

He believes the TV series has kept the book’s spirit, saying: “I think the script perfectly focuses on the everyday things and the everyday unlikely hero. I loved it.”

Perhaps the show also captures the nature of friendship so well because leading men Alex and Laurie are pals in real life. Laurie explains: “Alex is a very good friend of mine, we’ve known each other for about 10 years. He is fantastic, and we have quite a similar approach to how we work.

“When we found out we were chemistry reading for the roles, we were both delighted because we hadn’t really, in the 10 years we’ve known each other, ever properly worked together. It was exciting to just get to do it now, playing two best friends. It helps if you know that person, because you’ve already done most of the legwork.”

He adds: “And the wider cast has been fantastic too. Everyone’s brilliant – equally heartbreaking and hilarious.”

The title characters’ friendship may be put to the test in tonight’s episode though as Leonard asks Shelley to lunch, and it goes so well, they arrange an official date for the evening. However, that means cancelling his usual game night with Hungry Paul, leaving his friend feeling all at sea.

On the plus side, Hungry Paul receives a letter containing good news (which he delivers to himself during a shift as a casual postman). Unfortunately, that’s followed by a setback when he goes to visit Mrs Hawthorn in hospital and discover that the chocolates he’s bought for the nurses are already out of date. Can he get his money back?

It may sound low stakes, but that’s all part of this series’ appeal. As Laurie says: “It’s about kindness, generosity, and the everyday things in life. Sharing experiences with friends, connecting with people, and appreciating small moments is vital. It’s funny, heartbreaking, strange, charming, and beautiful.”

The Great British Bake Off (Tuesday 04/11/25, Channel 4, 8pm)

Words by Damon Smith

Heady wafts of excitement and anticipation emanate from the white Bake Off tent this week as the three remaining contestants prepare for one final round of kneading, proofing, whisking and icing to decide who will be crowned winner of The Great British Bake Off 2025 and accept the mantle from last year’s worthy champion, Georgie Grasso from Carmarthenshire.

Innuendo-laden hosts Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding join eagle-eyed judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith for the final push which begins with a teatime favourite – a classic British iced bun – in the signature challenge. Airy dough and a gloriously glossy, sweet finish tests creativity and precision before the technical challenge rewards engineering skills when the trio build towers of French delights.

For the showstopper, the finalists are encouraged to go big, creating the largest cakes in Bake Off history to showcase the full breadth of their kitchen skills with a dash of creativity to set them apart from the competition. Paul recalls the electricity in the air ahead of the reveal of this year’s winner: “There were about 700 people there this year for the final,” he explains. “More than we’ve ever had. And the weather held off as well, so we had a dry one. We had everybody there, and it was amazing.”

Prue confesses how tricky it was to decide which three contestants deserved to make it through to the last round. “The semi-final was really difficult because we had four really fantastic bakers and you didn’t want any of them to go,” she confirms.

She believes that the runners up in each final usually know whether they have baked to perfection in the tent and can second guess the result before the winner is announced. “Everyone is pleased. Even the bakers who have lost – they always know,” says Prue. “The bakers know exactly what they’ve done right and wrong.”

It’s been 10 weeks since gladiatorial combat with measuring scales, spatulas and mixing bowls began with cake week, testing first day nerves with a signature challenge involving a Swiss roll with an inlay design. The showstopper round served up some stunning landscape cakes but they pale in size next to the expertly decorated confections in this year’s final.

“I think the standard of the baking has been phenomenal,” gushes Paul, looking back over the whole of the 16th series. “I was really shocked – it was unbelievable. Proper borderline-professional from the off.”

Once the icing sugar and flour have settled, the blue-eyed judge wouldn’t be averse to a special international edition of Bake Off, pitting amateur bakers from around the world against each other – and he expects homegrown talent to shine like a freshly glazed tart.

“There are versions of the show all over the world, from France to America, Italy to Israel, Brazil to the Middle East,” he concludes. “I think Britain would challenge most of the others, that’s how good they are now.”

Shetland (Wednesday 05/11/25, BBC One, 9pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

It’s Bonfire Night, so there should be plenty of fireworks going on around the country – and there may be a few on TV too when Shetland returns to our screens.

“Now in its 10th series, Shetland continues to go from strength to strength and is loved by audiences across the UK and internationally,” says Gaynor Holmes, Commissioning Editor for the BBC. “We’re very excited to see the fantastic creative team at (production company) Silverprint and their superbly talented cast and crew heading back with a compellingly new, gnarly and emotional murder-mystery.”

When it first aired back in 2013, the show was based on the novels by Ann Cleeves, the bestselling writer whose work also inspired ITV’s long-running Vera. Douglas Henshall played the lead character, DI Jimmy Perez, but he left after the seventh season, with Ashley Jensen joining the cast as the often spiky DI Ruth Calder. She’s a local girl who spent years away from the archipelago, and although initially reluctant about returning, has now settled back into island life.

But as good as both Henshall and Jensen have been, the show’s real beating heart is Alison O’Donnell as Alison ‘Tosh’ McIntosh. We’ve seen her grown from being a wet-behind-the-ears sergeant to a respected and experienced inspector during the course of the run.

“Tosh’s superpower is her empathy, her ability to connect, her humanity,” says O’Donnell of her on-screen alter ego. “She has a softness and a kindness that is authentic and that means people trust her and will open up to her. This also allows her to get inside the heads of others, and to understand what might be motivating them and to make sense of their behaviour.

“Her greatest weakness is probably her worrying. She can sometimes overthink things…”

Hopefully she will keep matters in perspective during her and Calder’s latest case, which begins in the isolated hamlet of Lunniswick, where the body of a retired social worker has been discovered. The corpse has been left exposed to the elements for several days, and it’s up to the police to uncover facts about her life, both ay back in the past and more recently, if they’re to figure out who wanted her dead.

They also investigate those who knew the victim, unearthing dark, disturbing deeds in the process.

As usual, the guest cast is packed with familiar faces including Clive Russell, Stuart Townsend and Niall MacGregor, while ex-Doctor Who and The History Boys star Samuel Anderson joins the regulars as new Procurator Fiscal Matt Blake. Viewers will be pleased to see that Steven Robertson, Lewis Howden, Anne Kidd and Angus Miller, as DC Sandy Wilson, Sgt Billy McCabe, pathologist Cora McLean and Tosh’s partner Donnie respectively, are also returning to the fray.

“We’re so excited about this new series of Shetland with Ashley and Alison, alongside our wonderful returning cast and fantastic guests,” claims executive producer Kate Bartlett. “(We have) a distinctive and emotionally complex story, set against the stunning and evocative landscape of the Shetland Isles.”

Expect sparks to fly…

Celebrity Race Across the World (Thursday 06/11/2025, BBC One, 8pm)

Words by Richard Jones

The most talked about television event of the year – Celebrity Traitors – concludes on BBC One tonight.

But before you start panicking and wondering where you’re going to get your fix of celebrity reality TV, fear not.

As well as that series’ finale at 9pm, tonight also sees the return of Celebrity Race Across the World in which stars and their loved ones travel the globe with little more than a meagre budget and a map.

Setting off from an idyllic Caribbean island, four teams will embark on an epic 5,900km adventure for a transformative experience that will push them to their limits.

They say goodbye to their VIP lifestyles, smartphones and bank cards and race to reach the finish line – the ‘Gateway to South America’.

Perhaps the best part of Celebrity Race Across the World is that we get to meet the stars’ nearest and dearest, who provide a unique insight into the people we think we know.

Competing this series are broadcaster Roman Kemp and his sister Harleymoon; Big Boys and Derry Girls actor Dylan Llewellyn with his mum Jackie; broadcaster and writer Anita Rani with her dad Bal, and actor and singer Molly Rainford along with her partner, presenter and DJ Tyler West.

The race begins on Isla Mujeres, the easternmost point of Mexico and a sacred island of the Maya.

From there, the teams must then pass through five checkpoints, to reach the finish line in Península de la Guajira, the northernmost region of South America.

Their journey will take them across varied landscapes, from the golden sand beaches of the Caribbean, through indigenous highland regions, to Panama City: the cosmopolitan heart of Central America, and bypassing one of the world’s most dangerous migration routes, the Darién Gap, to end on the primitive desert headland of Colombia.

Roman and Harleymoon are hoping to evolve their relationship from strictly siblings to solid friends.

The One Show presenter Roman is the self-confessed worrier of the pair, and leans on his free-spirited older sister when decisions get tough.

Meanwhile, Anita can’t wait to take her dad Bal on the adventure of a lifetime.

Having worked so hard his entire life they’ve never holidayed together, and this will be the first time they have spent so much time in such proximity since Anita left home.

Determined to prioritise experience, they visit ancient Maya ruins in Belize.

Dylan and his mum Jackie start off on a hesitant foot and are quick to assume the title of ‘Team Tortoise’.

Determined to “do their own thing” and avoid stress, they set their sights on having fun in cultural capital Mérida, hoping to pick up speed using expensive train transport.

Finally, young couple Molly Rainford and Tyler West are more accustomed to all inclusive resort-style holidays, but they’re “ready to switch things up” and embrace the backpacking experience, starting with a job at a habanero chilli farm off the grid in rural Mexico.

As the series unfolds, relationships will be tested and heart-warming bonds formed, while chaotic encounters create experiences like no other.

The race is well and truly on.

Empire with David Olusoga (Friday 07/11/2025, BBC Two, 9pm)

Words by Richard Jones

At its height, the British Empire ruled over a fifth of the world’s land surface and almost a quarter of its people.

Scattered across the globe are the ruins of this Empire, from slave fortresses and plantations to schools and railways.

But perhaps its greatest legacy is a living one, and billions of people around the world have ancestors who were part of the story of Empire.

Over the next three weeks, award-winning historian (and recent Celebrity Traitors star) David Olusoga travels far and wide to recover this forgotten history and make sense of the lasting effects of British rule.

He will look at how some of the great migrations of the last 300 years were driven by the British Empire by travelling to West Africa, the USA and Tasmania.

David also explores the contested histories and modern hybrid identities that were left behind when the British Empire finally came to an end after four centuries.

He’ll head Alberta, Canada, to take part in a ceremony conducted by a Kainai tribal leader, look at how Britain itself faced multiple crises at home after the Second World War, and reveal how his own family history is linked to the story of Empire.

However, in the first episode, David traces the Empire’s origins under Elizabeth I in the late 16th century, when England was a relatively poor country compared to European rivals Spain and Portugal.

In the City of London, he reveals the subsequent emergence of private charter companies – like the Virginia Company and the East India Company – that would lead to the beginnings of an Empire.

David then travels to Jamestown, Virginia, where he meets Ashley Spivey, an archaeologist and member of the Pamunkey tribe, to look at evidence of English colonists’ first arrival in 1609 and the impact on the indigenous people.

It was here that the colonists established plantations where they grew tobacco, the first cash crop of the Empire.

In Barbados, one of the first Caribbean islands to become an English colony during the 1620s, David reveals how the mass production of sugar brought astonishing wealth to the plantation owners and transformed the island’s topography.

He also explains how indentured labourers from England, Scotland and Ireland were initially employed on the island before being replaced by enslaved Africans.

The Sugar Revolution powered by the lives of the enslaved brought extraordinary wealth to England.

And back in Britain, David visits Bath where the owners of slave plantations used their riches to build and buy the most fashionable properties of the day.

However, across the other side of the world, a very different story of Empire was unfolding.

At the visually stunning Red Fort in Delhi, the historian reveals how, by the mid-18th century, the East India Company had effectively taken full control of the Indian subcontinent.

The company’s success was in part driven by the leadership of Sir Robert Clive who prioritised company profits even when famine was decimating the local population.