In the south island of New Zealand, far away from the simple joys of life, loved ones, social media and even a working toilet, celebrities from the world of entertainment, sport and journalism have voluntarily signed up to be pushed to their limits in this year’s longest-ever series of Celeb SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Across eight one-hour episodes showing on Channel 4, a star-studded line-up of recruits will be pushed to their limit under the scrutiny of four ex-Special Forces soldiers - chief instructor Billy Billingham and his team of directing staff (DS) Foxy (Jason Fox), Rudy Reyes and Chris Oliver.

But who are the 15 new celebrities letting go of their glamorous lives to face their biggest fears? Confronting surprising truths about themselves are actor John Barrowman, journalist Rachel Johnson, DJ and reality TV star Bianca Gascoigne, TV personality — who is also a returning Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins recruit — Pete Wicks, former England rugby captain Chris Robshaw; TV presenter Cherry Healey, ex-professional boxer Anthony Ogogo, comedian Shazia Mirza, Love-Islander and campaigner Georgia Harrison, reality TV star and radio host Bobby Norris, influencer Marnie Simpson, former Olympic gymnast Ellie Downie, comedian Tez Ilyas, pro basketball player Ovie Soko and world heavyweight champion boxer Lani Daniels.

Shazia Mirza. Picture: Pete Dadds/Channel 4.

There’s only so much physical and mental preparation that the celebrity recruits can do before being in the constant cold and wet during a punishing one-stop shop of a Special Forces training environment. It’s what Mirza unfortunately learnt the hard way.

“Mentally it wasn’t a problem for me. But, physically, I thought I was fit. I go to swimming every day. I trained for it. I ran in a weighted vest. I did weights. But there’s a difference between being physically fit and being physically fit for the SAS. It’s two different things.

“And, physically, I found it really hard, because I didn’t really train on bridges or helicopters or at the bottom of the sea. I just trained up Primrose Hill, which apparently wasn’t sufficient, and, mentally, it wasn’t a problem. I’ve had a lot of abuse as a comedian," she says.

Even though the views of the New Zealand landscape are breathtaking, for Johnson, it wasn’t a big enough distraction and she is glad it’s over. But as the sister of the former prime minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson, did any of the recruits ask her about her brother?

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins. Pictured: Rachel Johnson. Picture: Pete Dadds/Channel 4.

“No, they didn’t weirdly. They did in the Big Brother house but they didn’t in SAS, because we literally didn’t have a sitting around chatting time. If you were ever back in the dorm, everyone just got ready for the next challenge because you knew that at any minute, you could be called and within 30 seconds, out the door with your bag and all your kit on,” says Johnson.

“So there was no socialising, really. Unless it was when you ate your tea occasionally. Weirdly, people weren’t that interested.”