The Channel 4 Sean Lock Comedy Awards was held at Project House, Leeds, for the first time and the more I talked to creatives in the room the more I was reminded why the industry should never forget Yorkshire.

I was invited to the second Channel 4 Sean Lock Comedy Awards in Leeds on behalf of The Yorkshire Post and even though I had done some research before I went, I didn’t know what to expect.

So when I walked into the room and saw around 100 creatives socialising in groups, I was a little bit intimidated as I was on my own - but soon enough that feeling disappeared.

I wandered around the room, inserted myself into these groups and introduced myself. Most of the attendees worked in various departments at Channel 4, some were from Leeds or near Leeds and others came from out of town.

Joe Wilkinson with the Sean Lock Comedy Award finalists: Leah Davis, Marjolein Robertson, Elaine Robertson, Harriet Dyer, Marty Gleeson, Shalaka Kurup, Ricky Balshaw, Millie Malone, Pravanya Pillay, and Jin Hao Li. (Pic credit: Will Johnston)

We all had one thing in common: neither of us had a clue what the comedy lineup would be as this was kept under wraps. We were also all tempted by the free pizza during the interval.

I love comedy. Whether I see an established comedian perform live or an unknown aspiring comedian, it’s always a really fun night. What I tend to do when going to any live performance is have no expectations.

As I looked around the room, it looked quite modest in size and I was curious as to where the comedians would perform. We spent around an hour mingling with fellow creatives and ordering our drinks before the show began and the curtains opened up revealing the other half of the room where the stage and seats were.

Before the show, I met many different people, some were podcasters, charity founders, event organisers, TV producers and commissioners, social media directors and many more. I was in very good company and it felt really good to see a celebration of the creative industry taking place in Yorkshire’s largest city.

Harriet performing. (Pic credit: Will Johnston)

In my opinion, creatives get overlooked ‘Up North’ as most jobs and events take place ‘Down South’. It’s a shame because there’s so much potential up here.

The comedy awards show is designed to showcase talented new writers and performers who encapsulate the alternative comedic spirit of Sean Lock and Channel 4. From my perspective, I’m sure they all made him very proud.

They were introduced by comedian and host Joe Wilkinson who served as the amuse bouche before 10 finalists performed on stage. They all blew me away.

To me, comedy isn’t just about the story itself but also about the delivery and charisma and how they can command the audience. They all had that down to a tee.

Highlights for me were Jin Hao Li, Leah Davis, Pravanya Pillay, Ricky Balshaw, Harriet Dyer and Millie Malone. Mainly because I was crying and laughing so hard I almost choked during their skits.

Jin’s calm and steady delivery was both comforting and bone-chilling - I never thought those two emotions could be felt at the same time.

Leah’s hilarious and disastrous Wowcher experience and storytelling skills had me cackling and the same with Pravanya’s gullible nature of being easily scammed.

Millie had a brilliant sugar and spice routine and Ricky’s witty charm was also a top act.

The last performer was Cornish comedian Harriet whose performance was so good I was still laughing on my way home.

The show closed with returning comedian, who won last year’s event, Eric Rushton. His self-deprecation and complicated relationship with his airpods were hilariously endearing.

By the end of the night, I really had no clue who would be the winner as they were all amazing, I knew either way I would not be surprised, whoever it was.

And I was right. The winner was Harriet who will be given a unique opportunity to kick start her career in TV comedy, receive £5,000 to support her live work as well as a script commission from Channel 4’s Comedy team and paid writing experience across the channel’s comedy Entertainment and Digital departments.