Channel 4 series The Dog House is looking for dog lovers from Yorkshire

We are currently looking for applicants from the Yorkshire area for a brand-new series of The Dog House—the BAFTA-nominated, heartwarming Channel 4 programme that follows the incredible journeys of rescue dogs finding their perfect match.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We’d love to reach dog lovers who may be considering welcoming a rescue dog into their lives. The Dog House, in partnership with Woodgreen Pets Charity, highlights the profound bond between humans and canines and the life-changing impact it can have on both.

About The Dog House: Currently airing Thursdays at 8pm on Channel 4

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since 2019, this RTS award-winning and BAFTA-nominated series has captured the hearts of viewers across the UK, sharing emotional stories of rescue dogs and the people hoping to give them a forever home. The show demonstrates that it’s not just the dogs who are being rescued—many of their new owners find their lives transformed in the process.