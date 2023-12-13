Christmas With Katherine Jenkins: Star singer's concert to appear on BBC

The Welsh mezzo-soprano talks about her busy Christmas schedule, her festive traditions and how the pandemic changed her perspective on her job.

It’s an age-old question – how early is too early to start getting into the Christmas spirit? Well, for Katherine Jenkins, the festivities often start earlier than most as the performances and recordings start to line up.

This year, it began in September when she recorded her new festive single in the studio while wearing a Christmas jumper and a pair of shorts thanks to the summer temperature lingering into autumn. She says it at least inspired her to get some Christmas shopping done early.

The new track Home For Christmas offers a fresh take on the classic carol Hark The Herald Angels Sing with new lyrics to make it more current.

Katherine Jenkins at the Tusk Conservation Awards. Picture: Victoria Jones.

Boasting Jenkins’ powerful mezzo-soprano vocals harmonised with the Rodolfus Choir, the song is a tribute to the Welsh singer’s homeland and seeks to promote the importance of “love and togetherness” during the holidays.

Jenkins explains that she likes to work with this choir as it is led by musical director Ralph Allwood, who used to conduct Jenkins when she was in the National Youth Choir of Wales.

“To be back in the studio with him and with these young singers, it’s just really inspiring to work with such great people and I’ve missed that”, says the 43-year-old.

“Christmas music for me always resonates, I love singing Christmas music and with this song being a take on one of my favourite Christmas carols, but with new words written just to give it more of a contemporary feel.

Katherine Jenkins performs ahead of the Guinness Six Nations match at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff. Picture: Joe Giddens.

“And also to talk more about the message of how it isn’t really about the material things. It’s not about whether you’ve done the shopping, and the TV, and if you’ve wrapped all the presents.

“Its purely about do you have everybody with you that you love? And it’s a time for families coming together and that’s what we were trying to capture with the song.”

The Military Wives Choir, with whom Jenkins has performed on a number of occasions, has also sung a slightly different version of the song before and the singer hopes they can come together again for a duet of it one day.

After signing with her first record label aged 22, Neath-born Jenkins burst on to the music scene in 2003 when she performed at Westminster Cathedral in honour of Pope John Paul II’s silver jubilee and went on to perform the national anthem ahead of important Welsh rugby matches.

Twenty years on, she has firmly cemented herself not only as a Christmas staple, but also as a dominating artist within the musical world.

Throughout her career, she has released 14 albums which have gone to number one in the UK classical chart.

Her standing was further reinforced in 2020 when she was crowned the biggest selling classical artist of the century by Classic FM.

While she has been recording new songs, she has not released an album since 2020’s Cinema Paradiso.

“I’ve done 14 albums in 20 years and I felt that I really wanted to have a reason to go into the studio that I was really excited about,” she explains.

“And so I went in and recorded this song and some other new music and it is really lovely to almost have had a little bit of a creative reset and a little pause and I think that makes you appreciate your time in the studio.

“It’s been really, really nice to be back in.”

The festivities have not stopped there for the singer, who returned home to her beloved Wales to perform a Home For Christmas concert at Swansea Arena in November.

In the show, which will be aired on the BBC over the festive period, she ensured everyone left feeling in the holiday spirit by performing classical favourites, operatic arias and special Christmas songs.

“I love Christmas, I love Christmas music”, she gushes. “It’s always a busy time of year for me.”

And Jenkins does not exaggerate as she has also already filmed the Songs Of Praise Christmas and New Year concert shows. However, she is relishing her time back on the stage after the pandemic brought all live performances to a grinding halt.

“I love live performance”, she says. “I love seeing an audience in front of me and I like working with incredible musicians.

“I’m sure that’s because of the past few years and those things not being there. Those are the most important parts of my job.

“It’s respecting my audience and wanting to make and perform the best that I can for them.”

The singer says the pandemic also offered her time to clarify what aspects of her job and life were most important to her, and the appendage of fame and all it entails was an aspect she was not as interested in.

“It’s just about prioritising how I use my time”, she adds. “If I’m leaving my family and going to work, I want to be excited about what I’m doing and I want to be creative and make something that I’m proud of.”

Among her favourite Christmas traditions with her family is a good game of Trivial Pursuit on Christmas night accompanied by a cold buffet of salads and turkey, as well as exercising her creative muscles when setting up elaborate Elf On The Shelf scenes for the two children she has with husband Andrew Levitas.

“I didn’t have that in my childhood but I am obsessed with our elf,” she says. “And we have a very naughty elf in our house and our elf somehow gets on my Instagram page as well and I love being creative and seeing all of that. So that’s really fun.

“If I have to go away for the night, I worry. I worry that the elf is not moving appropriately.”

She says since having her children, who are now aged five and eight, Christmas has become centred on “making it special for them”.

“I think you definitely see it in a whole new light when there’s kids around.”

Jenkins’ family remains an anchor in her life and every time before she steps foot on stage, she says a prayer and speaks to her late father, who died when she was 15.

She says: “Do I feel sad that he didn’t see it? I do because he would have been chuffed to bits, but I think he is seeing it. He feels like he’s with me on the journey anyway.”