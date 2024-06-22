Comic Con Yorkshire: Best pictures as Dr Who and Game of Thrones stars head to Yorkshire

Presented by Monopoly Events, the annual Comic Con Yorkshire is taking place at the Yorkshire Event Centre this weekend (June 22-23).

A huge success last year, more than ten thousand fans are expected to attend an event which, in previous years, has welcomed the likes of John Cleese, Danny Glover, Gabriel Luna, and many more to this popular Harrogate event.

Turning up at the Yorkshire Event Centre in person will be actors from a wide range of franchises such as BBC TV’s Doctor Who (Christopher Eccleston, Paul McGann, and Colin Baker), Game of Thrones (Kristian Nairn), Breaking Bad (Giancarlo Esposito), and Matilda (Mara Wilson) – to name just a few.

Christoper Eccleston played the ninth incarnation of the Doctor in the revival of Doctor Who which debuted on BBC 1 on March 26, 2005. Paul McGann played the eighth incarnation of the Doctor in the 1996 Doctor Who TV film which also starred Eric Roberts and featured the outgoing seventh Doctor, Sylvester McCoy.

Colin Baker played the sixth incarnation of the Doctor between 1984 to 1986.

Here are some of the best pictures from the event on Saturday.

1 . Comic Con Yorkshire A cosplayer next to Darlic during Comic Con Yorkshire at the Yorkshire Event Centre, in Harrogate. Photo credit: Danny Lawson/PA WirePhoto: Danny Lawson Photo Sales

2 . Comic Con Yorkshire Cosplayers during Comic Con Yorkshire at the Yorkshire Event Centre, in Harrogate. Photo credit: Danny Lawson/PA WirePhoto: Danny Lawson Photo Sales

3 . Comic Con Yorkshire A Deadpool cosplayer during Comic Con Yorkshire at the Yorkshire Event Centre, in Harrogate. Photo credit: Danny Lawson/PA WirePhoto: Danny Lawson Photo Sales

4 . Comic Con Yorkshire Cosplayers during Comic Con Yorkshire at the Yorkshire Event Centre, in Harrogate. Photo credit: Danny Lawson/PA WirePhoto: Danny Lawson Photo Sales