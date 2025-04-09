Bradford actor Natalie Anderson says she is thrilled to step out on to the Coronation Street cobbles in her new role as Danielle Silverton, especially as she previously missed out on a role in the long-running ITV drama.

Natalie told The Yorkshire Post: “I screen-tested many, many years ago for another role just after I left The Royal, but was pipped to the post, and so to finally have an opportunity so many years later is really lovely, as it's always had a firm place in my heart.

“I grew up watching all of the brilliant drama with Ken, Deidre and Mike, and Raquel, played by the wonderful Sarah Lancashire, is still one of my all time favourite characters.”

Natalie joined the Corrie cast this week as the wife of scaffolder Theo Silverton (James Cartwright), to the dismay of Todd (Gareth Pierce). Viewers saw Theo admit he has been married for 19 years but has known all his life that he is gay.

“She's a wonderful character and getting the opportunity to work with the lovely James Cartwright and Gareth Pierce is just brilliant as we navigate this storyline," she says.

Natalie adds it is a joy finally to be part of Coronation Street, which she described as “something so iconic that has been the backdrop of our daily lives".

“I did have a little tear when I started as I felt an immense sense of pride walking around the sets where so many incredible actors and characters have gone before.”

Natalie is no stranger to long-running dramas, having previously played Stella Davenport in The Royal from 2005 to 2008, Alicia Metcalfe in Emmerdale from 2010 to 2015, and as undercover police officer DS Lexi Calder in Hollyoaks from 2021 to 2022. She was recently in Netflix drama Fool Me Once and in the feature film Memory alongside Liam Neeson.

Natalie is ambassador and advocate for women's employment charity Smart Works Leeds.

She has her own online fashion, beauty and wellbeing platform called The Capsule, and her podcasts have featured peri-menopause, depression, anxiety, motherhood and career, with guests including Liz Earle, Denise Van Outen, Lisa Snowden and Shirley Ballas.

Natalie is also an ambassador for Smart Works Leeds, based at Mabgate Mills in Leeds, and hosted its Fashion as a Force for Good Ball last November with Christine Talbot.

“I'm very proud to be an ambassador of Smart Works and to see all the incredible things the team have achieved since arriving in Leeds in 2019,” says Natalie.

“In the next year the charity will be expanding its efforts into my home town of Bradford and that's a real testament to everyone who has supported us.

"Smart Works is such a vital resource for women who need a helping hand or encouragement in getting back into the workplace or starting out, as not only does it offer one-to-one coaching as part of its service, but also the opportunity to work with the styling team who can help women feel confident and in the right clothes, when they go into an interview situation.

“I know myself If I don't feel right I don't give my best performance and the Smart Works service helps women unlock their true potential.