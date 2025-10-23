ITV has released two images of the characters DS Lisa Swain and Aaron Dingle filming a Coronation Street and Emmerdale crossover episode.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These exclusive photos illustrate DS Lisa Swain and Aaron Dingle as the first two iconic characters to be confirmed as starring in the drama-filled hour long special.

The photos were taken on the first of a series of night shoots and show actors Vicky Myers and Danny Miller together in a rare behind the scenes moment before action was called.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa Swain’s life on the cobblestone streets has been thrown into chaos over the last few weeks after the return from the dead of her police wife ex Becky. As we approach this milestone episode, commissioned to launch ITV’s new Soaps power hour schedule, viewers will be more convinced that there is a more sinister side to Becky lurking beneath.

Danny Miller (Aaron Dingle) and Vicky Myers (DS Lisa Swain). (Pic credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, in the Dales, Danny’s character Aaron has seen off his ex-husband, killer John Sugden, but just as things were looking back on track with the love of his life, Robert Sugden, Robert’s secret prison husband, Kev, turned up. Things aren’t going to be straightforward for this couple.

What leads Lisa and Aaron to find their lives intertwined on a dark and foreboding night in January? And which other Coronation Street and Emmerdale favourites will feature in the action packed and cinematic episode?

While the exact plot is being kept secret, what has been confirmed is a one-off one-hour episode, featuring explosive scenes, nail-biting drama and never before seen interactions between some of the most popular soap characters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vicky said: “To be involved in this unique, bold, innovative, not to mention history-making episode, in Coronation Street’s 65th year, (well, when we are filming it at least), is fantastic.

Danny Miller and Vicky Myers. (Pic credit: ITV)

“When I read the script and found out how two worlds collide, who is involved and how the characters interact, not to mention the impact the events of the night will have… Wow. It’s going to be unmissable.

“I couldn’t wait to get started actually. This has been in the pipeline for quite some time and the talented team behind the scenes at Coronation Street and Emmerdale, has worked tirelessly to make this happen.

“They’re incredible. I’m really looking forward to meeting, and working with, people I haven’t met or worked with before, both in front of and behind the camera. It’s incredibly exciting and the camaraderie is great. It’s going to be epic.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny said: “I am made up that Aaron is in the Corriedale episode. Originally from Manchester, Coronation Street has always been an iconic show in our house just as much as Emmerdale.

“So to cross them both over is a great idea. The night shoots have been full on with having young kids but a lot of fun and it's been great working with the Corrie team.